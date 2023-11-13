^

Nation

Colombian envoy tours once hostile, former MILF stronghold

John Unson - Philstar.com
November 13, 2023 | 5:14pm
Colombian envoy tours once hostile, former MILF stronghold
Colombian envoy Marcela Ordoñez got a rousing welcome during her visit to Camp Iranun in Barira, Maguindanao del Norte.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — Business blocs struggling to make Maguindanao del Norte attractive to foreign investors were elated over the tour of a Columbian envoy to the former main bastion in the province of an erstwhile Moro rebel group now involved in governance and politics.

Officials of the Bangsamoro region and constituent-business groups announced on Monday that the visit on Thursday of Colombian Ambassador to the Philippines Marcela Ordoñez to the now state controlled Camp Iranun, the former Camp Abubakar of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, can prove to investors abroad that it is now safe to put up agricultural projects in hinterlands around.

Camp Iranun, established in 1981 as Camp Abubakar by MILF's founder, the Islamic theologian Salamat Hashim, covers a strategic upland in Barangay Tugaig in Barira, adjacent to Maguindanao del Norte’s Buldon, Matanog and Parang towns and Kapatagan in Lanao del Sur that a number of Filipino investors and a group of Malaysian traders and government officials visited recently for exploratory engagements with local executives and ethnic Iranun landowners.

The lawyer-entrepreneur Ronald Hallid Dimacisil Torres, chairman of the Bangsamoro Business Council, said on Monday that they appreciate the visit of Ordoñez to Camp Iranun, for them an engagement that can help hype the investment potentials of the Iranun-dominated areas in Maguindanao del Norte province.

“What is so good about the history of that camp is that a leader of the MILF rebels who once occupied it and fought the government for more than two decades, Ahod Balawag Ebrahim, is now an appointed chief minister of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao,” Torres said.

Ordoñez and her entourage visited Camp Iranun for a dialogue with officials of the Philippine Navy’s 1st Marine Brigade, or 1st MBde, on mutual cooperation on the integration into mainstream society of former Moro combatants belonging to groups covered by Malacañang’s Mindanao peace process aiming to put diplomatic closure to decades of secessionist strife in southern provinces via political and socio-economic interventions.

The Philippine Marine Corps, the Army’s 6th Infantry Division and the Colombian Embassy are set to cooperate in implementing a project dubbed “Strengthening Institutional Capacities in Reincorporation and Normalization for Former Combatants in the Philippines Based on the Colombian Experience,” in support of the Mindanao peace process.

The government of Columbia in South America is popular for how it succeeded in resolving peacefully the bloody rebellion for decades by the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Columbia via a peace process now being emulated in many countries troubled with secessionist uprisings.

 

The visit of Ordoñez to Camp Iranun, hosted by officials of the 1st MBde led by its deputy commander, Col. Zaldy Dioneda, partly delved on talks about the gains of the Philippine government’s peace overtures with Moro sectors and on how the Philippine Marine Corps is supporting various BARMM projects complementing the initiative.

 

 

“We are thankful to Colombian Ambassador Marcela Ordoñez for visiting Cotabato City and the brigade headquarters of the Marines for an activity good for the Mindanao peace process,” BARMM’s regional spokesperson, Local Government Minister Naguib Sinarimbo, said on Monday.

 

 

Sinarimbo, whose office has projects complementing the peacebuilding programs of the BARMM regional police, and the chairman of the Bangsamoro Regional Board of Investments, Mohammad Pasigan, had separately expressed optimism on the positive impact to Maguindanao del Norte’s business climate of the visit of Ordoñez to the province

vuukle comment

CAMP IRANUN

COLOMBIA

MILF
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Probers: No foul play in Taguig students&rsquo; deaths

Probers: No foul play in Taguig students’ deaths

By Daphne Galvez | 17 hours ago
There was no foul play involved in the deaths of two students in a public school in Taguig City last Friday night, police...
Nation
fbtw
Jalosjos camp warns of constitutional crisis

Jalosjos camp warns of constitutional crisis

By Mayen Jaymalin | 17 hours ago
The camp of ousted Zamboanga del Norte congressman Romeo Jalosjos Jr. has warned of a constitutional crisis with the proclamation...
Nation
fbtw
SC sets oral arguments vs Guanzon&rsquo;s party-list substitution

SC sets oral arguments vs Guanzon’s party-list substitution

By Daphne Galvez | 17 hours ago
The Supreme Court has set on Nov. 14 the oral arguments for a petition against former Commission on Elections commissioner...
Nation
fbtw
Pinoy youth urged to engage in agriculture

Pinoy youth urged to engage in agriculture

By Ric Sapnu | 17 hours ago
The government is stepping up efforts to encourage the Filipino youth to engage in agriculture.
Nation
fbtw
Cop shot dead by neighbor

Cop shot dead by neighbor

By Ed Amoroso | 17 hours ago
A policeman was shot dead by his neighbor, whom he tried to stop from creating noise in Tangub, Misamis Occidental before...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 8 hours ago
Here are the latest updates on the volcano's activity and related events.
Nation
fbtw
BI nabbed 2 for sex trafficking

BI nabbed 2 for sex trafficking

By Evelyn Macairan | 17 hours ago
Immigration officers arrested two suspected members of a sex trafficking syndicate as they were escorting three Filipinas...
Nation
fbtw
MECO wants placement firm blacklisted

MECO wants placement firm blacklisted

By Mayen Jaymalin | 17 hours ago
The Manila Economic and Cultural Office yesterday sought the blacklisting of a placement agency for allegedly defrauding Taiwan-bound...
Nation
fbtw
DENR: 709 of 4,000 firms manage plastic waste

DENR: 709 of 4,000 firms manage plastic waste

By Bella Cariaso | 17 hours ago
Only 709 enterprises out of an estimated 4,000 large corporations submitted their plans under the Expanded Producer Responsibility...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with