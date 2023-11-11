Agents seize P2 million worth shabu from CAFGU member

The militiaman Norodin Dagandal Midtimbang (right), who was entrapped by narcotics agents on Friday in Tacurong City, is now detained.

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Anti-narcotics agents seized P2 million worth shabu from a member of the Citizens Armed Forces Geographical Unit who was entrapped in Tacurong City on Friday.

Aileen Lovitos, director of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-12, and Region 12 police director Brig. Gen. Jimili Macaraeg, separately announced on Saturday the arrest of the 30-year-old Norodin Dagandal Midtimbang, who fell in a sting in Barangay New Isabela in Tacurong City in Sultan Kudarat province.

Lovitos said Midtimbang voluntarily yielded when he sensed that he had traded 300 grams of shabu, worth P2 million, to non-uniformed PDEA-12 agents and personnel of different units under the Police Regional Office-12 and the Sultan Kudarat Provincial Police Office.

Lovitos said Midtimbang is a resident of Purok 5 in Barangay Taliwasa in Datu Abdullah Sangki, Maguindanao del Sur.

Lovitos said the entrapment operation that resulted in the arrest of Midtimbang, an active CAFGU member under a unit of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, was assisted by vigilant tipsters residing in Maguindanao del Sur province.

Major Gen. Alex Rillera, commander of the Army’s 6th ID, said he will have Midtimbang dishonorably terminated from CAFGU service and shall support PDEA-12 in prosecuting him for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.