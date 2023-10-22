One dead as fire hits tanker in Batangas

Firefighters respond to a fire on MT Sea Horse at the Alpha Anchorage Area in Batangas on October 22, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — A motor tanker caught fire in Batangas Sunday morning, resulting in the death of one individual, the Philippine Coast Guard reported.

The PCG said that the fire on MT Sea Horse at the Alpha Anchorage Area began at 9 a.m.

Personnel from both the PCG and the Bureau of Fire Protection conducted firefighting operations on board the vessel. Nearby tugboats also provided firefighting assistance.

The Coast Guard also launched a search and rescue operation.

The fire was extinguished by around 11:08 a.m.

According to the PCG, an investigation is being conducted to identify the deceased.

It added that the Marine Environmental Protection Group Batangas collaborated with Petron Company to prepare a boom in preparation for possible oil spill response. — Gaea Katreena Cabico