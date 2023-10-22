^

Nation

One dead as fire hits tanker in Batangas

Philstar.com
October 22, 2023 | 2:21pm
One dead as fire hits tanker in Batangas
Firefighters respond to a fire on MT Sea Horse at the Alpha Anchorage Area in Batangas on October 22, 2023.
Philippine Coast Guard

MANILA, Philippines — A motor tanker caught fire in Batangas Sunday morning, resulting in the death of one individual, the Philippine Coast Guard reported. 

The PCG said that the fire on MT Sea Horse at the Alpha Anchorage Area began at 9 a.m.

Personnel from both the PCG and the Bureau of Fire Protection conducted firefighting operations on board the vessel. Nearby tugboats also provided firefighting assistance. 

The Coast Guard also launched a search and rescue operation.

The fire was extinguished by around 11:08 a.m.

According to the PCG, an investigation is being conducted to identify the deceased.

It added that the Marine Environmental Protection Group Batangas collaborated with Petron Company to prepare a boom in preparation for possible oil spill response. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

 

vuukle comment

BATANGAS

FIRE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
2 American sex convicts barred from Philippines

2 American sex convicts barred from Philippines

By Rudy Santos | 15 hours ago
Immigration officers turned back two American sex offenders who arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport the Bureau...
Nation
fbtw
Misamis Occidental governor slay try: Persons of interests identified

Misamis Occidental governor slay try: Persons of interests identified

By Emmanuel Tupas | 15 hours ago
Police have identified persons of interest in the assassination attempt on Misamis Occidental Gov. Henry Oaminal last we...
Nation
fbtw
Frat leaders tagged in PCCR hazing death

Frat leaders tagged in PCCR hazing death

By Emmanuel Tupas | 15 hours ago
Officers of the Tau Gamma Phi fraternity were among those identified as suspects in the killing of Philippine College of Criminology...
Nation
fbtw
6 caught stealing construction materials

6 caught stealing construction materials

By Emmanuel Tupas | 15 hours ago
Six people accused of stealing P65,000 worth of construction materials were arrested in Quezon City on Friday.
Nation
fbtw
40 held in Bulacan for poll gun ban violation

40 held in Bulacan for poll gun ban violation

By Ramon Efren Lazaro | 15 hours ago
Forty people were arrested in Bulacan for violating the gun ban in view of the Oct. 30 barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DOJ ends Surigao del Norte &lsquo;cult&rsquo; Probe

DOJ ends Surigao del Norte ‘cult’ Probe

By Nillicent Bautista | 15 hours ago
The Department of Justice has concluded its preliminary investigation on the criminal complaints filed against 13 members...
Nation
fbtw
Typhoid cases increasing

Typhoid cases increasing

By Rhodina Villanueva | 15 hours ago
At least 17,531 typhoid cases have been recorded in the country this year, according to the Department of Health.
Nation
fbtw
P2.26 million cocaine seized in Tanay

P2.26 million cocaine seized in Tanay

By Ed Amoroso | 15 hours ago
A man was arrested after he accepted a package, which contained 428 grams of cocaine worth P2.26 million, during a controlled-delivery...
Nation
fbtw
Quezon City issues Undas guidelines

Quezon City issues Undas guidelines

By Janvic Mateo | 15 hours ago
The Quezon City government yesterday issued an advisory on the policies and protocols that will be implemented in public cemeteries...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with