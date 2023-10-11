23 ‘military informants’ killed by NPA rebels

BACOLOD CITY, Philippines — New People’s Army (NPA) rebels in Negros island killed 23 people they suspected as military informants from January to Aug. 9.

The military said there were 11 victims of summary execution by NPA rebels during the same period last year.

At a press conference of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict at the provincial capitol’s social hall in this city yesterday, Brig. Gen. Orlando Edralin, 303rd Infantry Brigade commander, said the NPA owned up to almost all the killings.

Among the victims were a couple and their two minor children, who were killed in Barangay Buenavista in Himamaylan, Negros Occidental on June 14.

Edralin said the increase in the number of civilians being killed by communist insurgents followed a series of encounters with government troopers that left many rebel leaders dead.

Aside from killing innocent civilians, Edralin said there is an ongoing ”purge” by NPA rebels of their comrades they suspect as military informants.