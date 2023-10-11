3 killed in Gingoog shooting

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — A truck driver and his two companions were killed in a gun attack in Gingoog City in Misamis Oriental yesterday.

Police have yet to identify the fatalities.

The victims, said to be workers at a motorcycle store, were on their way to Cagayan de Oro City to bring motorcycles to a warehouse when they were attacked.

Initial investigation showed motorcycle-riding men who tailed the victims opened fire upon reaching a secluded stretch of the highway in Barangay Aracan.