3 killed in Gingoog shooting
October 11, 2023 | 12:00am
COTABATO CITY, Philippines — A truck driver and his two companions were killed in a gun attack in Gingoog City in Misamis Oriental yesterday.
Police have yet to identify the fatalities.
The victims, said to be workers at a motorcycle store, were on their way to Cagayan de Oro City to bring motorcycles to a warehouse when they were attacked.
Initial investigation showed motorcycle-riding men who tailed the victims opened fire upon reaching a secluded stretch of the highway in Barangay Aracan.
BrandSpace Articles
<
>
Philstar
x
- Latest
- Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Latest
Recommended
October 10, 2023 - 12:00am
October 9, 2023 - 12:00am