Police intel agent accidentally kills self with gun

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — A police intelligence agent accidentally killed himself with his service pistol while searching for a wanted person in a secluded area in Lambayong town in Sultan Kudarat on Friday morning.

In a report to the Police Regional Office-12 Saturday, the Lambayong Municipal Police Station said Patrolman Jaymark Olog was declared dead on arrival by physicians in a hospital where emergency responders rushed him for treatment.

Investigators said Olog accidentally shot himself in his upper abdomen when he was to put his pistol, from his waist, into a sling bag to avoid detection by villagers in Barangay Pimbalayan while he and companions from the Lambayong MPS were validating the reported presence in the area of the long wanted Bakbak Mamaluba.

Mamaluba is facing cattle theft, armed robbery, drug trafficking, extortion and murder cases in different courts in central Mindanao.

Brig. Gen. Jimili Macaraeg, director of PRO-12, on Saturday assured the parents of Olog of an initial financial support needed for his burial.