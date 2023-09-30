^

Nation

Police intel agent accidentally kills self with gun

John Unson - Philstar.com
September 30, 2023 | 5:59pm
Police intel agent accidentally kills self with gun
The proposed Maguindanao North province will have Sultan Kudarat town as its capital.
Google Maps

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — A police intelligence agent accidentally killed himself with his service pistol while searching for a wanted person in a secluded area in Lambayong town in Sultan Kudarat on Friday morning.

In a report to the Police Regional Office-12 Saturday, the Lambayong Municipal Police Station said Patrolman Jaymark Olog was declared dead on arrival by physicians in a hospital where emergency responders rushed him for treatment.

Investigators said Olog accidentally shot himself in his upper abdomen when he was to put his pistol, from his waist, into a sling bag to avoid detection by villagers in Barangay Pimbalayan while he and companions from the Lambayong MPS were validating the reported presence in the area of the long wanted Bakbak Mamaluba.

Mamaluba is facing cattle theft, armed robbery, drug trafficking, extortion and murder cases in different courts in central Mindanao.

Brig. Gen. Jimili Macaraeg, director of PRO-12, on Saturday assured the parents of Olog of an initial financial support needed for his burial.

vuukle comment

ACCIDENT
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
DOTr: OTS screener guilty of stealing $300

DOTr: OTS screener guilty of stealing $300

By Rudy Santos | 2 days ago
A screener of the Office for Transportation Security has been found liable for stealing $300 at the Ninoy Aquino International...
Nation
fbtw

House probe on P3.6 billion shabu haul sought

By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
The House of Representatives should investigate the recovery of about P3.6 billion worth of shabu in Pampanga, the biggest catch so far under the Marcos administration, Senior Deputy Speaker and Pampanga Rep. Aurelio...
Nation
fbtw

Probers: Confessed NAIA bomber a fall guy

By Rudy Santos | 19 hours ago
A man who surrendered and confessed to throwing a Molotov bomb at some vehicles at the open parking lot of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 (NAIA-3) last Saturday may be a fall guy, the police Aviation...
Nation
fbtw
COVID-19 positivity rate slightly up in NCR

COVID-19 positivity rate slightly up in NCR

By Janvic Mateo | 19 hours ago
Although the actual number of cases remains low, the OCTA Research group said yesterday it has monitored a slight uptick in...
Nation
fbtw
Supreme Court to PCSO: Pay P12 million winner with burned ticket

Supreme Court to PCSO: Pay P12 million winner with burned ticket

By Nillicent Bautista | 19 hours ago
The Supreme Court has ordered the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office to pay the P12 million prize to the man whose winning...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Suspect in Abra lawyer’s slay identified

By Artemio Dumlao | 19 hours ago
Police have identified one of the suspects in the killing of lawyer Maria Saniata Liwliwa Alzate in Bangued, Abra.
Nation
fbtw

Pangasinan, Ilocos Norte now free of bird flu

By Bella Cariaso | 19 hours ago
Pangasinan and Ilocos Norte have been cleared of avian influenza or bird flu.
Nation
fbtw

Suspect in murder of rape victim shot dead

By John Unson | 19 hours ago
A suspect in the rape and killing of a three-year-old girl in Senator Ninoy Aquino, Sultan Kudarat was killed in an alleged shootout with law enforcers on Thursday.
Nation
fbtw

5 dead of leptospirosis in Baguio

By Artemio Dumlao | 19 hours ago
Five residents of this city have died of leptospirosis, the city health services office reported yesterday.
Nation
fbtw

Go aids Talugtug, Nueva Ecija indigents

19 hours ago
In line with his efforts to ensure that no Filipino is left behind toward recovery, Sen. Bong Go, an adopted son of Nueva Ecija, visited the town of Talugtug on Wednesday and provided assistance to 1,000 indige...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with