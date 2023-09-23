^

Nation

Wanted person dead, nine SAF men hurt in Sulu gunfight

John Unson - Philstar.com
September 23, 2023 | 5:28pm
Wanted person dead, nine SAF men hurt in Sulu gunfight
This was the recommendation of an area clearing validation board (ACVB), which Sulu Gov. Abdusakur Tan Sr. approved on Monday, noting that the remaining four barangays in Indanan as well as the island towns of Pandami and Siasi have been freed of Abu Sayyaf presence and influence.
STAR / File

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — An alleged drug dealer who is wanted for illegal possession of firearms and murder was killed while nine members of the police’s elite Special Action Force were hurt in a clash before dawn Friday in Panamao town in Sulu.

In a report on Saturday to Bangsamoro regional police director Brig. Gen. Allan Nobleza, Sulu’s provincial police director, Col. Narciso Paragas, identified the slain wanted person as Muksidal Jumadil, who died on the spot from multiple bullet wounds.

He was killed in a brief encounter with policemen dispatched to serve him a warrant of arrest right in his hideout in Barangay Seit Higad in Panamao, his alleged main transshipment point for shabu that he distributed in the municipality.

Paragas said six SAF members were hurt in the encounter. A separate report from the 7th SAB stated, however, that nine were wounded in the gunfight, three of them officers.

The report identified the wounded 7th SAB members as Capt. Nolie Agmaliw, Lt. Rico Apal, Lt. Earl Abdurajan III, Cpl. Reymir Subion, Cpl. Lindo Macua, Cpl.  Oliver Alviar, Cpl. Andres Dalang, Patrolman Edison Ray Paris and Patrolman Lionel Suaverdes.

The warrant for Jumadil's arrest came from a court in Parang town in Sulu where there are pending criminal cases against him.

Besides his drug trafficking and illegal firearms possession cases, he is also wanted for having allegedly murdered, early this year, a Tausug businesswoman, Nurdija Dammang Aminuddin, in Barangay Kanmindus in Luuk town in Sulu over a minor misunderstanding.

Witnesses were mentioned in judicial records as stating that he cut Aminuddin's cadaver into pieces and scattered her remains in different spots in Barangay Kanmindus. 

Combined personnel of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group-Sulu, the Sulu PPO, the Panamao Municipal Police Station, the 7th Special Action Battalion-Special Action Force were to peacefully arrest Jumadil, but neutralized him instead when he pulled out an M14 assault rifle and opened fire.

Paragas said policemen had seized and turned over to CIDG agents involved in the operation the M14 rifle of Jumadil, bearing serial numbers 1585919. 

vuukle comment

SPECIAL ACTION FORCE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 2 days ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 8 the status of Mayon Volcano in Albay to Alert...
Nation
fbtw
Walang Pasok: Class, work suspensions for September 22 due to smog from Taal

Walang Pasok: Class, work suspensions for September 22 due to smog from Taal

By PhilstarLIVE | 1 day ago
Several local government units announced the suspension of classes and work for Sept. 22, 2023 due to Taal's persistent...
Nation
fbtw
Volcanic smog detected in Taal, health advisory issued

Volcanic smog detected in Taal, health advisory issued

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 1 day ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology issued a warning on Friday as it monitored the presence of volcanic...
Nation
fbtw
Maximum penalty urged vs NAIA officer who swallowed stolen $300

Maximum penalty urged vs NAIA officer who swallowed stolen $300

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 2 days ago
Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista called for a strong action against a security officer who was caught on closed-circuit...
Nation
fbtw
DOTr probes screener who swallowed stolen $300

DOTr probes screener who swallowed stolen $300

By Rudy Santos | 2 days ago
The Department of Transportation is investigating an Office of Transportation Security screener who was caught on closed-circuit...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Go attends San Mateo Super Health Center groundbreaking

Go attends San Mateo Super Health Center groundbreaking

10 hours ago
Sen. Bong Go, chairman of the Senate committee on health and demography, attended the Super Health Center groundbreaking ceremony...
Nation
fbtw

Fried chicken downs 12 poultry farm employees

By Emmanuel Tupas | 10 hours ago
Twelve people were taken to a hospital when they fell ill after eating fried chicken in Calatagan, Batangas on Thursday afternoon.
Nation
fbtw
2 BuCor execs nabbed for bribery

2 BuCor execs nabbed for bribery

By Nillicent Bautista | 18 hours ago
Two Bureau of Corrections officials were arrested in separate stings on charges of bribery in connection with the issuance...
Nation
fbtw
170 explosives found in Pasig

170 explosives found in Pasig

By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
Up to 170 pieces of unexploded ordnance were discovered in Pasig City on Tuesday, police reported yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with