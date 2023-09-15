^

Nation

Tolentino to DOST: Develop tamban hatchery

The Philippine Star
September 15, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) should develop the production of tamban, which is being used in canned sardines, according to Sen. Francis Tolentino.

At the Senate briefing of the DOST budget on Tuesday, Tolentino said developing tamban production can be part of the government’s food security program.

“You have 438 ongoing projects for food security. Perhaps, you would agree with me that upgrading of tamban production is part of food security,” he said.” Canned food is what Filipinos eat, especially during typhoons or during relief operations.”

Tolentino said the DOST can boost tamban production by replicating the culturation in Dagupan and Pangasinan of bangus fingerlings from Iloilo.

He urged the DOST to maximize the Balik Scientist program for agricultural and food security research. He said scientists can help develop tamban fish hatchery, vaccine against African swine fever and higher rice and sugar production.

“We should give muscle to food security as this has been our problem for 30 years now,” Tolentino said.

