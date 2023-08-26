^

Nation

Sectors join anti-child labor campaign in Bangsamoro areas

John Unson - Philstar.com
August 26, 2023 | 5:13pm
Sectors join anti-child labor campaign in Bangsamoro areas
The four-day anti-child labor workshop in Cotabato City was bankrolled by the Japanese government.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — A big cross-section bloc had pledged during a foreign assisted workshop here to maximize cooperation against child labor and use of children as combatants, a problem prevalent in the Bangsamoro region.

Assisted by the Japanese government via the International Labour Organization of the United Nations, the August 22 to 25 capacity-building forum here on child labor was the seventh since May 2003, a joint initiative of both foreign donors, the Bangsamoro labor ministry and the Integrated Resource Development for Tri-people, or IRDT.

IRDT's director, Kalma Jikiri-Isnain, told reporters Saturday among the participants to the four-day planning sessions here were police personnel, employees of different Bangsamoro agencies and representatives from various non-government organizations that have humanitarian activities in conflict-stricken areas in the autonomous region.

Police Master Sgt. Liza Siva, chief clerk of the Women and Children Protection Section of the Cotabato City Police Office under the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, said she learned from the workshop new strategies in addressing child labor and use of children as combatants.

Participants to the workshop, among them officials of different peace-advocacy outfits, told reporters the cooperation of the Japanese government, the ILO, the Ministry of Labor and Employment-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao and the IRDT in nipping child labor in BARMM from the bud is a big boost to longtime multi-sector efforts of addressing the problem.

Among the resource persons in the workshop was Bai Sara Jane Sinsuat, director of the regional labor ministry's Bureau of Employment, Promotion and Welfare.

Poverty and underdevelopment due to decades of armed conflicts and lack of access to schools are among the reasons why there is a child labor problem in the six provinces and three cities in BARMM, according to Bangsamoro Labor Minister Muslimin Sema.

"That is something we are trying to resolve now as part of the joint peace and development efforts of the BARMM government and Malacañang. We are thankful to the government of Japan, the ILO and the IRDT for helping us address the problem," Sema said. 

vuukle comment

CHILD LABOR
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Once strife-torn town now has P25 million worth market building

Once strife-torn town now has P25 million worth market building

By John Unson | 1 day ago
An old town devastated by secessionist conflicts in decades past got a new multi-million public market building from the Bangsamoro...
Nation
fbtw
BARMM sustains link&nbsp;with Marina, LTFRB central offices

BARMM sustains link with Marina, LTFRB central offices

By John Unson | 2 days ago
The Bangsamoro government and the central offices of the Maritime Industry Authority and the Land Transportation Franchising...
Nation
fbtw
Teacher stabbed dead

Teacher stabbed dead

By John Unson | 18 hours ago
A public school teacher was stabbed to death in Surigao City on Thursday.
Nation
fbtw
8 new Bangsamoro towns to rise in Cotabato province

8 new Bangsamoro towns to rise in Cotabato province

By John Unson | 6 days ago
Stakeholders are anticipating a boom in commerce and trade in Cotabato province with the creation of eight new Bangsamoro...
Nation
fbtw
P18.3 million cocaine seized at NAIA

P18.3 million cocaine seized at NAIA

By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
A woman allegedly in possession of 3.45 kilos of cocaine valued at P18.3 million was arrested at the Ninoy Aquino International...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'Goring' now a typhoon; Signal No. 2 raised in Cagayan, Isabela areas

'Goring' now a typhoon; Signal No. 2 raised in Cagayan, Isabela areas

By James Relativo | 7 hours ago
Tropical cyclone Goring further intensified into typhoon category placing several areas in mainland Cagayan and Isabela in...
Nation
fbtw
LRT-1 limits trips due to glitch on rail tracks

LRT-1 limits trips due to glitch on rail tracks

By Ghio Ong | 18 hours ago
Some stations of the Light Rail Transit Line 1 will be closed during the whole weekend after a train set hit a glitch while...
Nation
fbtw
Diesel, kerosene price hikes seen next week

Diesel, kerosene price hikes seen next week

By Richmond Mercurio | 18 hours ago
A mixed movement in pump prices is expected next week, with increases in diesel and kerosene seen continuing, while that of...
Nation
fbtw

Boy, 15, slain in shooting; Rizal cop faces raps

By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
Criminal complaints were filed against a policeman and his civilian companion in connection with the killing of a 15-year-old boy in Rodriguez, Rizal on Sunday, police reported yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with