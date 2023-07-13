^

Nation

Marcos inaugurates Agusan Del Norte hydropower plant

Helen Flores - The Philippine Star
July 13, 2023 | 12:00am
Marcos inaugurates Agusan Del Norte hydropower plant
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on July 5, 2023.
STAR / KJ Rosales

MANILA, Philippines — President Marcos inaugurated yesterday the 24.9-megawatt Lake Mainit Hydropower Plant in Jabonga, Agusan del Norte.

“As our power demand continues to increase, initiatives and projects such as this are most welcome as they help the country increase the energy supply (and) improve our energy mix by prioritizing the use of renewables,” Marcos said in his speech.

He said the power plant is expected to serve around 45,000 households and generate socioeconomic opportunities for residents of Agusan del Norte and the rest of Mindanao.

The hydropower plant will help reduce carbon footprint and improve air quality, Marcos added.

The President reiterated his commitment to improve bureaucratic processes in the energy sector.

“I call once again on our private sector partners to join us as we realize our goal of advancing affordable, reliable and clean energy for the benefit of our people,” he said.

“We assure you that this government will continue to improve bureaucratic processes in the energy sector to make it easier for investors to come in,” he added.

Marcos thanked the Markham Resources Corp. and Japan’s J-POWER Group for their partnership to develop and operate the power plant in Agusan del Norte.

HYDROPOWER PLANT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Ex-vice mayor killed in Sultan Kudarat ambush

Ex-vice mayor killed in Sultan Kudarat ambush

By John Unson | 10 hours ago
Gunmen killed a former vice mayor of a town in Maguindanao del Sur during an ambush in Lambayong town in Sultan Kudarat province...
Nation
fbtw

BOC raids showroom over P500 million ‘hot’ cars

By Evelyn Macairan | 1 day ago
The Bureau of Customs raided a showroom for storing 87 used luxury cars, with an estimated value of P500 million, that had allegedly been smuggled, a BOC official said yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
Man electrocuted to death while fishing in Kidapawan City

Man electrocuted to death while fishing in Kidapawan City

By John Unson | 10 hours ago
A man died after being electrocuted by an electric fence while fishing in a river in Kidapawan City Monday, an incident that...
Nation
fbtw

Photo of suspect in DPWH exec’s ambush released

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 days ago
The Philippine National Police yesterday released a photograph of the suspect in the shooting of Department of Public Works and Highways legal officer Maria Melliza and her driver Deo Decena.
Nation
fbtw

Traveler bound for Taiwan offloaded

By Evelyn Macairan | 2 days ago
The Bureau of Immigration has ordered a probe into the case of a female traveler who was offloaded after failing to present 10 birth certificates of her relatives.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest

MMDA to fine riders sheltering under flyovers

By Ghio Ong | 1 hour ago
Motorcycle riders seeking shelter under flyovers and footbridges during heavy rains may soon be fined, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority said yesterday.
Nation
fbtw

Remulla mulls raps vs victims who refuse to testify

By Daphne Galvez | 1 hour ago
Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla wants human trafficking victims who refuse to testify after being rescued to be charged with perjury and obstruction of justice.
Nation
fbtw

Comelec OKs Erwin Tulfo as party-list replacement nominee

By Ghio Ong | 1 hour ago
The Commission on Elections yesterday ruled to allow former social welfare secretary Erwin Tulfo to become a replacement nominee for the Anti-Crime and Terrorism Community Support and Involvement party-list in the...
Nation
fbtw

Manhunt on for factory worker’s killer

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 hour ago
Police are hunting down a man who killed a factory worker by slitting the victim’s throat with a knife in Quezon City on Tuesday night.
Nation
fbtw
Suspect in Abiad ambush falls

Suspect in Abiad ambush falls

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
A suspected contract killer linked to the ambush on photojournalist Rene Joshua Abiad is in police custody.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with