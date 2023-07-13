Marcos inaugurates Agusan Del Norte hydropower plant

MANILA, Philippines — President Marcos inaugurated yesterday the 24.9-megawatt Lake Mainit Hydropower Plant in Jabonga, Agusan del Norte.

“As our power demand continues to increase, initiatives and projects such as this are most welcome as they help the country increase the energy supply (and) improve our energy mix by prioritizing the use of renewables,” Marcos said in his speech.

He said the power plant is expected to serve around 45,000 households and generate socioeconomic opportunities for residents of Agusan del Norte and the rest of Mindanao.

The hydropower plant will help reduce carbon footprint and improve air quality, Marcos added.

The President reiterated his commitment to improve bureaucratic processes in the energy sector.

“I call once again on our private sector partners to join us as we realize our goal of advancing affordable, reliable and clean energy for the benefit of our people,” he said.

“We assure you that this government will continue to improve bureaucratic processes in the energy sector to make it easier for investors to come in,” he added.

Marcos thanked the Markham Resources Corp. and Japan’s J-POWER Group for their partnership to develop and operate the power plant in Agusan del Norte.