Photo of suspect in DPWH exec’s ambush released

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police (PNP) yesterday released a photograph of the suspect in the shooting of Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) legal officer Maria Melliza and her driver Deo Decena.

“We now have a picture of the suspect taken from the video footage,” PNP chief Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr. said.

Melliza and Decena were wounded in the ambush, which occurred in Pasay last month.

Southern Police District director Brig. Gen. Kirby Kraft said a reward of P200,000 has been offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspect.

Kraft said the motive could be work-related.

Melliza also heads the DPWH’s right of way acquisition office.