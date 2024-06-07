^

Nation

Missing inmate found hiding at New Bilibid Prison facility

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
June 7, 2024 | 8:45am
Missing inmate found hiding at New Bilibid Prison facility
This photo shows the building for the Alternative Learning System-Basic Literacy Program inside the Medium Security Compound at the New Billibid Prison.
Bureau of Corrections / Released

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) said that it had found the missing person deprived of liberty (PDL) in one of the facilities of the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa City.

In a press release on Thursday, the BuCor said that the missing PDL was found at a facility used for the Alternative Learning System-Basic Literacy Program, situated within the prison camp.

The BuCor identified the PDL as Jonathan Villamor, who stays at Dorm 6A of the Medium Security Camp.

Villamor was reportedly missing around 4 p.m. on Wednesday after a correctional officer conducted the final physical count of the PDLs.

He was found at 3:20 a.m. on Thursday.

Following the incident, BuCor chief Gregorio Pio Catapang Jr. instructed all corrections officers to conduct visual inspections every five minutes of PDLs, especially those assigned to agricultural tasks.

“In that case, we will be able to track them down immediately to know their whereabouts should they not be on their designated work assignments,” Catapang said, as saying in a press release. 

vuukle comment

BUREAU OF CORRECTIONS

JUSTICE

PERSONS DEPRIVED OF LIBERTY
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Missing Bilibid inmate found

By Nillicent Bautista | 11 hours ago
An inmate who went missing on Wednesday was found hiding inside one of the facilities at the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
Lightning kills 6 in CL

Lightning kills 6 in CL

By Ramon Efren Lazaro | 11 hours ago
Six people died after they were struck by lightning in Pulilan, Bulacan and in Pampanga.
Nation
fbtw
Para&ntilde;aque to hold job fair on June 12

Parañaque to hold job fair on June 12

By Nillicent Bautista | 11 hours ago
The city government of Parañaque will hold a mega job fair as part of the observance of Independence Day.
Nation
fbtw
DOJ: Case vs Ayala road rage suspect &lsquo;airtight&rsquo;

DOJ: Case vs Ayala road rage suspect ‘airtight’

By Daphne Galvez | 11 hours ago
Following a fatal road rage incident along the EDSA-Ayala tunnel last week, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla yesterday...
Nation
fbtw
186 held in Angeles POGO hub raid

186 held in Angeles POGO hub raid

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
At least 186 people, 157 of them foreigners, were rounded up in a raid on a Philippine offshore gaming operator hub in Angeles...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Makati hits 80% of revenue target

Makati hits 80% of revenue target

By Nillicent Bautista | 11 hours ago
Makati has attained 80 percent of its revenue target this year, with a total collection of over P14.7 billion as of Apri...
Nation
fbtw
Cameroonian nabbed for &lsquo;black dollar&rsquo; scam

Cameroonian nabbed for ‘black dollar’ scam

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 11 hours ago
The National Bureau of Investigation has arrested a Cameroonian national for allegedly collecting at least P4 million in exchange...
Nation
fbtw
P9.1 billion seized illegal drugs destroyed

P9.1 billion seized illegal drugs destroyed

By Emmanuel Tupas | 11 hours ago
Illegal drugs valued at P9.1 billion that were seized in various operations this year were destroyed yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
Kidnapped Chinese tortured in POGO hub

Kidnapped Chinese tortured in POGO hub

By Emmanuel Tupas | 11 hours ago
A Chinese kidnapped in Pasay City on Monday has been tortured in a Philippine offshore gaming operator hub in Porac, Pam...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with