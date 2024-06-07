Missing inmate found hiding at New Bilibid Prison facility

This photo shows the building for the Alternative Learning System-Basic Literacy Program inside the Medium Security Compound at the New Billibid Prison.

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) said that it had found the missing person deprived of liberty (PDL) in one of the facilities of the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa City.

In a press release on Thursday, the BuCor said that the missing PDL was found at a facility used for the Alternative Learning System-Basic Literacy Program, situated within the prison camp.

The BuCor identified the PDL as Jonathan Villamor, who stays at Dorm 6A of the Medium Security Camp.

Villamor was reportedly missing around 4 p.m. on Wednesday after a correctional officer conducted the final physical count of the PDLs.

He was found at 3:20 a.m. on Thursday.

Following the incident, BuCor chief Gregorio Pio Catapang Jr. instructed all corrections officers to conduct visual inspections every five minutes of PDLs, especially those assigned to agricultural tasks.

“In that case, we will be able to track them down immediately to know their whereabouts should they not be on their designated work assignments,” Catapang said, as saying in a press release.