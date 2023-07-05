^

Nation

P340K worth of shabu seized in Pagadian sting operation

John Unson - Philstar.com
July 5, 2023 | 12:29pm
P340K worth of shabu seized in Pagadian sting operation

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Anti-narcotics agents on Sunday seized P340,000 worth of shabu from an alleged dealer in Pagadian City. 

In a statement Wednesday, the Zamboanga del Sur Provincial Police Office said Almair Jamil Bashier, 22, had been charged with violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. 

Basheir was caught during a sting operation in Barangay Tiguma in Pagadian City by personnel of Zamboanga del Sur PPO and the Police Regional Office-9.

Authorities said they received reports from Basheir’s cousins and friends about his alleged drug trafficking of shabu.

Officials of the Police Regional Office-9 and the Pagadian City Police Office told reporters it was Bashier’s family and relatives who provided them with vital information about his illegal activities, helping policemen plot the anti-narcotics operation that resulted in his arrest.

ANTI-NARCOTICS OPERATIVES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Persons of interest eyed in UP Diliman rape

13 hours ago
The Quezon City Police District is looking at “several” persons of interest in the reported sexual assault of a student in the University of the Philippines campus in Diliman, a QCPD official said y...
Nation
fbtw

Parañaque OKs ordinance vs credit card fraud

13 hours ago
To address the rampant leaking and selling of private information to cybercriminals, the Parañaque City council has passed an ordinance requiring visibility of card terminals or point-of-sale systems to consumers...
Nation
fbtw

Missing woman found stuffed in drum

By Ed Amoroso | 13 hours ago
A woman who had been missing for several days was found dead in Cainta, Rizal on Monday.
Nation
fbtw
PNP unsure if police &lsquo;winning&rsquo; drug war

PNP unsure if police ‘winning’ drug war

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Philippine National Police chief Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr. is unsure if the PNP is winning the war on drugs.
Nation
fbtw
2021 teachers&rsquo; bonus: Further delays seen

2021 teachers’ bonus: Further delays seen

By Janvic Mateo | 13 hours ago
Public school teachers and non-teaching personnel in the provinces will have to wait longer to receive their performance-based...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Taguig launches roadside emergency assistance program

By Daphne Galvez | 13 hours ago
The city government of Taguig launched last week a roadside emergency assistance program, which aims to immediately respond to vehicle breakdowns within the city for free.
Nation
fbtw

Manhunt on for 3 slay suspects

By Emmanuel Tupas | 13 hours ago
Police have launched a manhunt for three people who shot dead a 28-year-old man in Quezon City on Monday afternoon.
Nation
fbtw

2 hurt as man goes on shooting rampage

By Emmanuel Tupas | 13 hours ago
A man posing as a volunteer medic of the Quezon City government was arrested after he allegedly went into a shooting rampage on Monday that wounded two people.
Nation
fbtw
Barangay execs oppose creation of new BARMM towns

Barangay execs oppose creation of new BARMM towns

By John Unson | 1 day ago
Leaders in an old, historic town in Maguindanao del Norte are opposing efforts of the Bangsamoro parliament to create two...
Nation
fbtw
MRT-3 refiles fare hike bid

MRT-3 refiles fare hike bid

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
The Metro Rail Transit Line 3 has refiled a petition to increase fares for the MRT-3 to boost the capital in operating and...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with