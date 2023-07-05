P340K worth of shabu seized in Pagadian sting operation

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Anti-narcotics agents on Sunday seized P340,000 worth of shabu from an alleged dealer in Pagadian City.

In a statement Wednesday, the Zamboanga del Sur Provincial Police Office said Almair Jamil Bashier, 22, had been charged with violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Basheir was caught during a sting operation in Barangay Tiguma in Pagadian City by personnel of Zamboanga del Sur PPO and the Police Regional Office-9.

Authorities said they received reports from Basheir’s cousins and friends about his alleged drug trafficking of shabu.

Officials of the Police Regional Office-9 and the Pagadian City Police Office told reporters it was Bashier’s family and relatives who provided them with vital information about his illegal activities, helping policemen plot the anti-narcotics operation that resulted in his arrest.