Rob suspect slain in Makati shootout

MANILA, Philippines — A man linked to robbery incidents in Makati City was killed in an alleged shootout with police on Friday night.

James Aviles, also known as James Pogi, reportedly opened fire at police at the corner of Kalayaan Avenue and P. Burgos street in Barangay Poblacion at around 10:55 p.m., Southern Police District director Brig. Gen. Kirby John Kraft said.

Kraft said police approached Aviles, who was driving a motorcycle with a covered license plate.

Instead of yielding for an inspection, Aviles sped off, which prompted the lawmen to chase him.

When cornered, Aviles allegedly pulled out a handgun and shot at the police.

The lawmen retaliated, hitting Aviles multiple times in the body. He was declared dead on arrival at the Ospital ng Makati.

Police recovered a 9mm handgun from the suspect and four bullet casings at the scene of the shooting.

Kraft said Aviles is the subject of a murder complaint filed before the Makati prosecutor’s office on May 26. He also had several warrants of arrest for various crimes. — Marc Jayson Cayabyab