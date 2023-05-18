^

DOLE: Negros Occidental 'rebel returnees' get emergency employment assistance

Philstar.com
May 18, 2023 | 2:58pm
DOLE: Negros Occidental 'rebel returnees' get emergency employment assistance
This satellite image shows Himamaylan City in Negros Occidental

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Labor and Employment has provided emergency employment to 60 beneficiaries it said were former rebels.

In a release, DOLE said the community-based assistance was done through the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) Program. Under the program — which DOLE says on its website is meant for displaced, underemployed and seasonal workers — beneficiaries are given short-term work for from 10 to 30 days. 

TUPAD beneficiaries work on community projects like the repair and maintenance of public facilities, cleaning and de-clogging canals, road repairs, and tree planting and reforestation.

"To ensure safe working conditions, the beneficiaries were provided a set of personal protective equipment (PPE) and enrolled in the Group Personal Accident Insurance program of the Government Service Insurance System for insurance coverage," DOLE said in its release.

The 60 were paid P4,500 each for 10 days of community service in the brangays of Buenavista, Carabalan, San Antonio and Mahalang in Himamaylan City, Negros Occidental.

According to DOLE, TUPAD beneficiaries are also eligible for skills training under the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority's Training for Work Scholarship Program.

The labor department said the grant of TUPAD assistance was in support of the national government's counterinsurgency campaign.

