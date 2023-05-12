^

Nation

50 BIFF members surrender to Bangsamoro police

John Unson - Philstar.com
May 12, 2023 | 4:47pm
50 BIFF members surrender to Bangsamoro police
The 50 members of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters who surrendered Friday are now in the custody of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Fifty members of the outlawed Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters surrendered Friday, the largest group ever to return to the fold of law through the intercession of the police.

The group turned in assault rifles, grenade launchers, mortar rounds and components for improvised explosive devices before renouncing their membership with the BIFF in a symbolic rite at Camp SK Pendatun in Parang, Maguindanao del Norte.

The event was jointly presided over by Police Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr., the newly-installed national police chief, and Brig. Gen. Allan Nobleza, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region.

Acorda said he is thankful to officials of PRO-BAR and local executives in different Bangsamoro provinces for having secured the surrender of the 50 BIFF members via backchannel dialogues.

Local officials told reporters 13 of the BIFF members who surrendered at Camp SK Pendatun were experts in fabrication of improvised explosive devices.

Two of the bomb-makers, who asked to be identified only as Tasil and Pagal, separately said they decided to yield, as an initial step to their reintroduction to mainstream society, after learning that those who surrendered ahead of them have returned to their barangays and rejoined their families.

In their messages, Acorda and Nobleza said credit for the surrender of the 50 BIFF members also has to go to different agencies in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao that have continuing humanitarian interventions that helped transform those who turned themselves in ahead and availed of BARMM and PRO-BAR’s joint reconciliation programs for violent religious extremists.

The BIFF and its allies Dawlah Islamiya and the Al-Khobar, all fashioned from the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, are known for fomenting deep-seated animosity towards non-Muslims.

No fewer than 200 BIFF members had surrendered since 2019 to units of PRO-BAR that covers the provinces of Maguindanao del Norte, Maguindanao del Sur, Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi and the cities of Cotabato, Marawi and Lamitan.

The 50 BIFF surrenderers each received from PRO-BAR initial food supplies, hand tractors and water buffaloes that they can use as draft animals for rice and corn farming.

BANGSAMORO ISLAMIC FREEDOM FIGHTERS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Kennon Road closed to motorists

Kennon Road closed to motorists

By Artemio Dumlao | 2 days ago
Kennon Road was temporarily closed to all vehicles starting yesterday.
Nation
fbtw

Fil-Am draws flak for wearing UP’s ‘Sablay’ during gala

By Janvic Mateo | 1 day ago
Filipino-American sports journalist Pablo Torre drew flak online for wearing the official academic costume of the University of the Philippines, called “sablay,” during a recent gala in the United States....
Nation
fbtw
Man nabbed for bank forgery

Man nabbed for bank forgery

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 1 day ago
A man was arrested in Makati on Tuesday for allegedly forging a bank document for the transfer of P8.6 million.
Nation
fbtw

Pork scam: Ex-Albay lawmaker gets 144 years

By Janvic Mateo | 5 days ago
Former Albay third district representative Reno Lim has been found guilty over irregularities in connection with the disbursement of his Priority Development Assistance Fund or pork barrel worth P27 million in ...
Nation
fbtw

CAAP, PhilSA issue notices of possible China rocket debris

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 18 hours ago
Two government agencies warned pilots and seafarers about possible debris from a rocket launch by China that could “pose a danger to aircraft and seacraft” around Bajo de Masinloc.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
COVID-19 positivity rate sa Metro Manila, pumalo na sa 24.2%

COVID-19 positivity rate sa Metro Manila, pumalo na sa 24.2%

By Angie dela Cruz | 18 hours ago
Patuloy sa pagtaas ang weekly COVID-19 positivity rate sa Metro Manila.
Nation
fbtw
2,968 bahay sa mga low-wage earners, pinondohan ng Pag-IBIG Fund

2,968 bahay sa mga low-wage earners, pinondohan ng Pag-IBIG Fund

18 hours ago
Pinondohan ng Pag-IBIG Fund ang nasa 2,968 socialized homes para sa mga minimum-wage at low-income members nito, sa unang...
Nation
fbtw
DepEd: Early registration para sa School Year 2023-2024, simula na

DepEd: Early registration para sa School Year 2023-2024, simula na

By Mer Layson | 18 hours ago
Pormal nang sinimulan ng Department of Education ang early registration para sa School Year 2023-2024.
Nation
fbtw
4 huli sa P408K halaga ng droga

4 huli sa P408K halaga ng droga

By Ludy Bermudo | 18 hours ago
Apat katao ang nalambat ng mga tauhan ng Station Drug Enforcement Unit ng Makati City Police Station sa isinagawang buy-bust...
Nation
fbtw

Mister itinumba sa loob ng bahay, patay

18 hours ago
Pinagbabaril hanggang sa mapatay ang isang mister habang ang biktima ay nagluluto ng hapunan para sa kanyang mag-ina kamakalawa ng gabi sa Caloocan City.
Nation
fbtw

Indian national, nangholdap ng kababayan arestado

By Mer Layson | 18 hours ago
Isang Indian national ang nadakip ng mga awtoridad dahil sa panghoholdap sa kanyang kababayan, gamit ang isang gun replica sa Quezon City, kamakalawa.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with