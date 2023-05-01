^

Nation

Electric vehicle group backs localized production, e-motorcycle incentives    

Philstar.com
May 1, 2023 | 9:34am
Electric vehicle group backs localized production, e-motorcycle incentivesÂ Â  Â 
In this undated photo, personnel of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority direct traffic along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City.
The STAR / Jesse Bustos

MANILA, Philippines – The Electric Vehicle Association of the Philippines (EVAP) expressed its support for giving incentives for electric motorcycles along with their localized production in the future.

In an interview, EVAP [resident Edmund Araga said that giving incentives to e-motorcycles is welcome as it will help with the electrification of transport in the country.

Araga made the response when asked regarding the statement of the Department of Trade and Industry saying that EVAP requested to retain the tariff for e-jeepneys and e-tricycles.

He affirmed their request but noted that e-motorcycles were not included in their request to retain the tariff as there are no local producers of them yet.

The Philippine government in January released Executive Order No. 12 series of 2023, which gives EVs and their components tax breaks for the next five years with the exclusion of e-motorcycles as they are still subject to a 30% tariff rate.

"It will be welcome on our part kung bibigyan din sila [e-motorcycles] kung mabibigyan din sila ng exception. Kasi sa ngayon, wala pa talagang legit na makakagawa sa amin ng e-motorcycles, in particular. And that this would be a good opportunity... kung sakaling ipu-push ang e-motorcycles," Araga said.

"Kung mag-i-import sila [dapat] mayroong direksyon o directives na maglolocalize sila in a number of years after importing the units para magkaroon naman ng job creations and the capabilities of Filipino craftmanship and skills, ma-enhance," Araga said.

Araga said that he also supports this move as motorcycles are the primary choice of transport among Filipinos as they are relatively more affordable than four-wheeled vehicles.

According to the Statista Research Department, there are around 7.81 million registered motorcycles and tricycles, compared to the 1.27 million registered private cars in the country as of 2022.

Several prominent figures of the transport industry in the country also aired their support to give tax breaks to e-motorcycles like Stratbase ADR Institute President Dindo Manhit, who said that e-motorcycles' exclusion in the tax breaks is “unjustified”.

For his part, mobility advocate and Electric Kick Scooter of the Philippines president Tim Vargas also shares the same sentiments, noting that e-motorcycles' introduction will create a new emerging market.

The Philippine Business for Environmental Stewardship also backs the revision of the EO, noting that it should be inclusive to help complement the rising fuel prices.

EO12 will have a review and possible amendments by February 2024 led by the National Economic Development Authority.

ELECTRIC MOTORCYCLES

ELECTRIC VEHICLES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
3 vloggers charged for kidnap prank

3 vloggers charged for kidnap prank

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
Three vloggers learned the hard way not to stage dangerous pranks for the sake of generating views from the public.
Nation
fbtw
'Bold 'yan ah?': Davao traffic management office gets hacked, floods netizens with videos

'Bold 'yan ah?': Davao traffic management office gets hacked, floods netizens with videos

By James Relativo | 2 days ago
Instead of transport and traffic updates, a Facebook page formerly controlled by the local government of Davao City is now...
Nation
fbtw

7 ‘communists’ slain in N. Samar clash

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 11 hours ago
Seven suspected New People’s Army guerrillas were killed following an encounter with government security forces in Northern Samar yesterday morning, according to the military.
Nation
fbtw

Senators renew call for virology institute

By Paolo Romero | 11 hours ago
Senators renewed their call for the passage of a bill seeking to put up a national virology institute to boost local vaccine development and protect the country from pandemics.
Nation
fbtw

Lagusnilad partly closed for 4 months

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 11 hours ago
The Lagusnilad underpass in Manila will be partially closed for four months starting on May 2 for rehabilitation, the city government said yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Electric vehicle group backs localized production, e-motorcycle incentives&nbsp;&nbsp; &nbsp;

Electric vehicle group backs localized production, e-motorcycle incentives    

1 hour ago
The Electric Vehicle Association of the Philippines (EVAP) expressed its support for giving incentives for electric motorcycles...
Nation
fbtw

Lawmaker wants vet practices regulated

By Sheila Crisostomo | 11 hours ago
A lawmaker has filed a proposed measure with the House of Representatives to regulate veterinary practices to protect pets against malpractice.
Nation
fbtw

59,587 cops deployed for Labor Day

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 11 hours ago
The Philippine National Police will deploy 59,587 police officers for today’s Labor Day rallies.
Nation
fbtw

17 Pinoy evacuees from Sudan arrive in Philippines

By Pia Lee-Brago | 11 hours ago
The first batch of 17 Filipino evacuees from Sudan arrived on Saturday in Manila after flying out from Athens in Greece and Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, the Department of Foreign Affairs said yesterday.
Nation
fbtw

SC nullifies Comelec ruling vs ex-Dinagat Islands governor

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 11 hours ago
The Supreme Court has overturned a decision of the Commission on Elections prosecuting former Dinagat Islands governor Glenda Ecleo for overspending during the 2010 elections.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with