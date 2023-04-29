4 rob suspects slain in ‘shootout’

Kidapawan City, Philippines — Four suspected robbers were killed in an alleged shootout with law enforcers in M’lang, Cotabato on Thursday.

Police said three of the suspects died at the scene. The fatalities have yet to be identified.

Lt. Col. Realan Mamon, M’lang police chief, said policemen were patrolling a stretch of a highway when the suspects on two motorcycles refused to pull over and instead opened fire.

“They pulled off a robbery in Matalam and were to proceed somewhere when they were intercepted by our personnel,” Mamon said.