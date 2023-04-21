Rebel killed in Negros clash

BACOLOD CITY, Philippines — A suspected New People’s Army rebel was killed in clashes with soldiers at the boundary of Binalbagan and Isabela in Negros Occidental yesterday.

Col. Orlando Edralin, 303rd Infantry Brigade commander, said the fatality has yet to be identified.

Edralin said the encounters occurred between communist guerrillas and soldiers belonging to the 62nd and 94th Infantry Battalions.

Early this week, Jose Albores of the Leonardo Panaligan Command was killed in a clash with government troopers in Barangay Quintin Remo in Moises Padilla town.