Printing press fire leaves 4 dead

MANILA, Philippines — Four workers died when a printing press exploded and caught fire in Valenzuela City on Tuesday.

The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP)’s National Capital Region office identified the fatalities as Jose Binibini, 49; Roderick Candilado, 39; Yusof Macasalong, 36, and Wilson Cesista, 32.

The fire started just before 4 p.m. at the warehouse owned by Step Ahead Printing Services along La Mesa street in Barangay Ugong.

Firefighters on seven BFP fire trucks and 11 more from the city government worked to put out the blaze, which reached first alarm, at around 4:35 p.m.

The explosion blew off part of the warehouse roof, according to photos shared by the city government.

Mayor Wes Gatchalian visited the scene of the fire and the families of the employees who died.

The city government said it gave P30,000 cash aid to the workers’ families and pledged to shoulder their burial expenses.

Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian, a former mayor of Valenzuela, gave an additional P10,000 financial assistance to the bereaved families, the city government added.