^

Nation

Ex-soldier kills kagawad in parking row  

Ghio Ong, Emmanuel Tupas - The Philippine Star
March 11, 2023 | 12:00am
Ex-soldier kills kagawad in parking row Â 
Kagawad Jesus Carmona, a resident of Parola Compound in Tondo, succumbed to multiple gunshot wounds in the body.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — A barangay councilor was shot dead by a former soldier in Ermita, Manila on Thursday morning.

Kagawad Jesus Carmona, a resident of Parola Compound in Tondo, succumbed to multiple gunshot wounds in the body.

The suspect is Rolly Algarme, a former soldier who was dismissed from the service after he went AWOL or absent without leave.

The shooting occurred in front of a restobar along J. Nakpil street at around 10 a.m.

Lt. Col. Leandro Gutierrez, who heads the Ermita police station, said Algarme got angry at Carmona after his vehicle was clamped by members of the Manila Traffic and Parking Bureau for illegal parking.

“Si kagawad daw po ang nagturo kung saan siya dapat mag-park, pero paglabas niya naka-clamp na yung sasakyan niya (The councilor was the one who indicated where he should park, but when he went out, his car had been clamped),” Gutierrez said in an interview over GMA News’ “24 Oras.”

Surveillance camera footage showed Algarme shooting Carmona multiple times with a handgun.

Algarme escaped from the scene using his vehicle, with the clamp still on the wheel, but was cornered by police after he got stuck in traffic.

Police recovered a .45-caliber Armscor pistol from the suspect and six bullet casings and a slug from the crime scene.

Carmona was pronounced dead on arrival at the Ospital ng Maynila. A waitress, Donna Sabenecio, 29, was wounded by a stray bullet and was brought to the same hospital for treatment.  – Mark Ernest Villeza

JESUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
BI intercepts 4 crypto scam victims at NAIA

BI intercepts 4 crypto scam victims at NAIA

By Robertzon Ramirez | 1 day ago
Four persons believed to be victims of a crypto scam ring were intercepted by the Bureau of Immigration at the Ninoy Aquino...
Nation
fbtw

Airport screeners to wear body cameras – Speaker

By Delon Porcalla | 3 days ago
Security officers screening passengers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport and other gateways nationwide will soon be wearing body cameras and will no longer be allowed to carry their cell phones while on duty,...
Nation
fbtw
3 ex-GSIS execs get 20 years

3 ex-GSIS execs get 20 years

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 2 days ago
The Sandiganbayan has sentenced three former officials of the Government Service Insurance System to up to 20 years in prison...
Nation
fbtw
4 women nabbed for robbing Chinese

4 women nabbed for robbing Chinese

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 1 day ago
Four women were apprehended for allegedly robbing a Chinese national in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig on Wednesday night...
Nation
fbtw
Creation of National Cancer Institute sought in Congress

Creation of National Cancer Institute sought in Congress

12 hours ago
Calls for the establishment of the National Cancer Institute of the Philippines (NCIP) have recently been revived in Congress...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Philippines to revisit comfort women case

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 1 hour ago
The Philippine government may revisit its earlier position that comfort women should not be given reparations for the rape they suffered at the hands of Japanese soldiers during World War II.
Nation
fbtw
Boy dies, 5 hurt in 3 fires

Boy dies, 5 hurt in 3 fires

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 1 hour ago
A four-year-old boy died while five others were hurt in three fires that broke out in Metro Manila since Thursday.
Nation
fbtw

Mindoro oil spill reaches Palawan town

By Robertzon Ramirez | 1 hour ago
The oil spill from the motor tanker MT Princess Empress, which sank off the coast of Oriental Mindoro, has reached Taytay town in Palawan, according to the Philippine Coast Guard.
Nation
fbtw

Lanao del Sur governor’s ambush: 3 arrested in Bukidnon

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 hour ago
Three persons implicated in the ambush of Lanao del Sur Gov. Mamintal Adiong Jr. that left four of his companions dead were arrested in Kalilangan, Bukidnon yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
Gun ban imposed in Negros Oriental

Gun ban imposed in Negros Oriental

By Gilbert Bayoran | 1 hour ago
A gun ban was implemented in Negros Oriental starting yesterday in view of the killing of Gov. Roel Degamo.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with