Ex-soldier kills kagawad in parking row Â 

Ex-soldier kills kagawad in parking row

Kagawad Jesus Carmona, a resident of Parola Compound in Tondo, succumbed to multiple gunshot wounds in the body.

MANILA, Philippines — A barangay councilor was shot dead by a former soldier in Ermita, Manila on Thursday morning.

The suspect is Rolly Algarme, a former soldier who was dismissed from the service after he went AWOL or absent without leave.

The shooting occurred in front of a restobar along J. Nakpil street at around 10 a.m.

Lt. Col. Leandro Gutierrez, who heads the Ermita police station, said Algarme got angry at Carmona after his vehicle was clamped by members of the Manila Traffic and Parking Bureau for illegal parking.

“Si kagawad daw po ang nagturo kung saan siya dapat mag-park, pero paglabas niya naka-clamp na yung sasakyan niya (The councilor was the one who indicated where he should park, but when he went out, his car had been clamped),” Gutierrez said in an interview over GMA News’ “24 Oras.”

Surveillance camera footage showed Algarme shooting Carmona multiple times with a handgun.

Algarme escaped from the scene using his vehicle, with the clamp still on the wheel, but was cornered by police after he got stuck in traffic.

Police recovered a .45-caliber Armscor pistol from the suspect and six bullet casings and a slug from the crime scene.

Carmona was pronounced dead on arrival at the Ospital ng Maynila. A waitress, Donna Sabenecio, 29, was wounded by a stray bullet and was brought to the same hospital for treatment. – Mark Ernest Villeza