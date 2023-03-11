^

Nation

Lanao del Sur governor’s ambush: 3 arrested in Bukidnon

Emmanuel Tupas - The Philippine Star
March 11, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Three persons implicated in the ambush of Lanao del Sur Gov. Mamintal Adiong Jr. that left four of his companions dead were arrested in Kalilangan, Bukidnon yesterday.

Nagac Baratomo, 38; Palawan Macalbo, 34, and Amirodin Mandoc, 29, were apprehended in Sitio Panamsamo in Barangay Ninoy Aquino, according to a report of the Northern Mindanao police.

The arrests were based on warrants for other crimes.

Macalbo has a pending warrant for murder and frustrated murder. Baratomo and Mandoc are wanted for illegal possession of explosives.

Northern Mindanao police spokesperson Maj. Joann Navarro said the three were among those considered as John Does during initial investigation, but were later identified by witnesses.

Criminal charges had earlier been filed against Lomala Baratumo, Oscar Gandawali and Acsanie Hadji Salic, who were reportedly among those who fired at Adiong’s convoy in Barangay Bato-Bato in Maguing town.

The suspects were said to have links with the local terrorist group Dawlah Islamiya.

Patrolmen Juraiz Adiong, Aga Sumandar and Jalil Cosai as well as civilian Hassanor Pundaodaya were killed in the ambush.

Adiong and his executive assistant Ali Tabao were wounded. – Gerry Lee Gorit, Roel Pareño

