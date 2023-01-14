^

Nation

People seeking cash aid swarm DSWD office

Rainier Allan Ronda, Ghio Ong - The Philippine Star
January 14, 2023 | 11:00am
People seeking cash aid swarm DSWD office
People gather in front of the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s National Capital Region office in Manila before dawn yesterday to apply for financial aid under the DSWD’s Sustainable Livelihood Program. DSWD security personnel kept telling the crowd that there is no scheduled distribution of cash assistance to people who started lining up as early as noon on Thursday.
Miguel De Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — Dozens of people seeking financial aid gathered at the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD)’s National Capital Region (NCR) office in Quiapo, Manila before dawn yesterday.

Among those who waited in front of the DSWD-NCR office were senior citizens, solo parents and students.

Police were deployed to pacify the increasingly restive crowd, who reportedly went to the office to receive P10,000 worth of financial assistance from the agency’s Sustainable Livelihood Program.

Some of those who went to the DSWD-NCR office yesterday had been there on Thursday but were sent away by DSWD-NCR personnel because they had not received any application forms for the program, according to earlier reports.

Others showed purported proof their applications have been accepted.

However, the DSWD insisted there was no scheduled application or payout for its Sustainable Livelihood Program.

A vehicle had brought some of the people – who were told there was a scheduled payout – to the DSWD-NCR office, according to DSWD officer-in-charge Edu Punay.

DSWD spokesman Rommel Lopez said the agency would investigate where the misleading claim could have originated.

The DSWD-NCR, headed by Pinky Romualdez, “is currently investigating on how the alleged announcements of distribution of assistance proliferated and how it has unfortunately misled the public,” Lopez told The STAR.

He said DSWD-NCR personnel took note of the applicants’ information and will schedule them properly for assessment.

DSWD
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Victory Liner bus units suspended over La Union crash

Victory Liner bus units suspended over La Union crash

By Romina Cabrera | 12 hours ago
Twenty-six units of the Victory Liner bus firm have been suspended for 30 days following a road accident in La Union that...
Nation
fbtw

Pasig shuts down restaurant over wastewater disposal

By Emmanuel Tupas | 12 hours ago
A fastfood restaurant in Pasig was shut down by the city government for dumping wastewater into a creek.
Nation
fbtw

Fire hits Makati building

By Emmanuel Tupas | 12 hours ago
A fire hit the PDCP Bank Centre building in Makati City yesterday.
Nation
fbtw

LTO suspends 12 PETCs over fake results

By Romina Cabrera | 12 hours ago
The Land Transportation Office has suspended 12 private emission testing centers for allegedly faking results needed for motor vehicle registrations.
Nation
fbtw

Batanes cop returns P15,000 wrongly sent to GCash account

By Emmanuel Tupas | 12 hours ago
A woman from Quezon City thought she already lost P15,000 cash she sent through mobile wallet app GCash to a wrong recipient.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
20 people killed by early 2023 rains, floods across the Philippines

20 people killed by early 2023 rains, floods across the Philippines

By James Relativo | 2 hours ago
Casualties pile up as the country continues to feel the effects of heavy downpour and floods brought about by the recent low...
Nation
fbtw
Tondo, Pandacan roads closed for Sto. Ni&ntilde;o feast

Tondo, Pandacan roads closed for Sto. Niño feast

By Ghio Ong | 12 hours ago
Certain roads in Tondo and Pandacan in Manila will be closed for tomorrow’s celebration of the Feast of the Child Jesus...
Nation
fbtw
BuCor files torture raps vs Bantag

BuCor files torture raps vs Bantag

By Emmanuel Tupas | 12 hours ago
The Bureau of Corrections yesterday filed complaints before the Department of Justice against suspended BuCor chief Gerald...
Nation
fbtw
&lsquo;Register anywhere&rsquo; booths to accept voter transfer, reactivation

‘Register anywhere’ booths to accept voter transfer, reactivation

By Robertzon Ramirez | 12 hours ago
The Register Anywhere Project of the Commission on Elections will not only accept voter registrants for the barangay and Sangguniang...
Nation
fbtw

10 contingents pull out of Sinulog grand parade

12 hours ago
Citing safety concerns, 10 dancing contingents will no longer participate in the Sinulog grand parade if it will be held at the South Road Properties in Cebu City.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with