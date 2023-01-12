Floods displace thousands in Lamitan City

Police personnel rescue villagers from flooded areas in Barangay Matibay in Lamitan City.

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Five barangays in Lamitan City have been flooded since Wednesday following heavy downpours, affecting no fewer than 10,000 villagers,

Local officials told reporters here via text messages Thursday that personnel of the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), rescue teams from the local police and the Bureau of Fire Protection, have relocated the flood-stricken residents to evacuation sites in higher grounds.

Most residents of Lamitan City's Barangays Limo-ok, Maligaya, Malinis, Matibay and Sengal have been rescued from their flooded villages, according to the CDRRMO.

Lamitan City Mayor Roderick Furigay, chairperson of the inter-agency city disaster risk reduction and management council, said Thursday they have started providing residents displaced by flashfloods with relief provisions.

Lamitan City is in the island province of Basilan, which also covers Isabela City and 11 other municipalities.

Floods, spawned by heavy rains, also swept through 12 barangays in Isabela City Wednesday, forcing thousands of residents to evacuate to safe areas.