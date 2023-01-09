^

Nation

CAFGU man, 3 civilians hurt in attack on Lamitan City detachment

Philstar.com
January 9, 2023 | 2:00pm
CAFGU man, 3 civilians hurt in attack on Lamitan City detachment
This satellite image shows Lamitan City in Basilan.
Google Maps

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines — A government militiaman and three civilians — among them his relatives — were wounded Sunday night in an attack by armed men on a Citizen Armed Forces Geographical Unit outpost in a remote village of Lamitan City, Basilan. 

Injured in the attack by the armed group were Romy Mangkabung of the CAFGU Active Auxiliary, his wife and a 10-year-old nephew. Also injured was the wife of another militia member.

Brig. Gen. Domingo Gobway, commander of Joint Task Force Basilan and of the 101st Infantry Brigade, said the attack happened on a patrol base of the 18th Infantry Battalion in Barangay Sabong, a remote village of Lamitan City near the border of Tipo-Tipo town. CAAs are volunteers who serve alongside the military but are not considered on full active duty.

Gobway said he believes that an armed group led by Abaas Jangkatan and Saddam Siddick and that has been operating along the boundary of Lamitan is behind the attack. He said the attackers had taken positions east of the patrol base and fired at the detachment around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday.

CAA members, including Mangkabung, fired back and the armed men withdrew after a five-minute firefight.

"Mangkabung and three civilian dependents were injured in the harassment," Gobway said. 

Reinforcements from the 18th IB brought the wounded to the Lamitan City District Hospital for treatment and launched a pursuit operation against the attackers. 

Gobway said the attack is believed to have been retaliation for the "neutralization" of a certain "Tarzan" and three others in an operation in Barangay Baas, which is near the Sabong patrol base. He said the armed group is not connected to the Abu Sayyaf group, which also operates in the area.

"The CAA from Sabong patrol base were suspected by the lawless elements group to have participated in the operation against them and rido (clan feud or vendetta) is the possible motive of the incident," Gobway said. — The STAR/Roel Pareño

BASILAN

CITIZEN ARMED FORCE GEOGRAPHICAL UNIT ACTIVE AUXILIARY

LAMITAN CITY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Basilan mayor claims bag, P1.4 million left at NAIA

By Rudy Santos | 1 day ago
Maluso, Basilan Mayor Hanie Bud claimed on Wednesday night a bag containing P1.4 million he left behind at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 2.
Nation
fbtw

MWSS: Water crisis looms in parts of Metro Manila

By Iris Gonzales | 14 hours ago
Some parts of Metro Manila and nearby areas will have a water crisis similar to the 2019 shortage if Kaliwa Dam does not come on stream after 2027, the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System said in a recent...
Nation
fbtw
Vietnamese man believed killed over money owed to him

Vietnamese man believed killed over money owed to him

21 hours ago
Vo Tien Dung was reported missing on December 28, 2022. In the afternoon of December 31, two students found him dumped...
Nation
fbtw

3 hurt in Iloilo explosion

By Jennifer Rendon | 14 hours ago
Three persons were wounded in an explosion that occurred in the storage facility of the Iloilo City police’s Explosives Ordnance Division yesterday morning.
Nation
fbtw

BOC foils smuggling of P13.8 million drugs

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 14 hours ago
The Bureau of Customs intercepted illegal drugs valued at P13.8 million from two claimants of a package from Thailand during a controlled delivery operation in Pasay City recently.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
1 dead as jeep crashes into hospital lobby

1 dead as jeep crashes into hospital lobby

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 14 hours ago
A motorcycle rider died when a jeepney crashed into a hospital in Sta. Ana, Manila yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
Keep Nazarene feast waste-free, devotees urged

Keep Nazarene feast waste-free, devotees urged

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 14 hours ago
Environmental watchdog EcoWaste Coalition and the church-run humanitarian organization Caritas Philippines have made a final...
Nation
fbtw
2 bettors split P142.5 million lotto prize

2 bettors split P142.5 million lotto prize

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 14 hours ago
Two bettors in Luzon and Mindanao won the P142.5-million jackpot in the Grand Lotto 6/55 draw on Saturday.
Nation
fbtw
Group launches mental health consultation for teachers, students

Group launches mental health consultation for teachers, students

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 14 hours ago
An advocacy group for mental health is pushing for widespread counseling for students and teachers to help them adjust to...
Nation
fbtw
123,210 flu-like cases logged in 2022

123,210 flu-like cases logged in 2022

By Rhodina Villanueva | 14 hours ago
More than 120,000 influenza or flu-like illnesses were recorded nationwide last year, the Department of Health (DOH) reported...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with