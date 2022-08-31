Basilan officials seek peaceful resolution to feud between MNLF, MILF members

Police and Army personnel are deployed to Parangbasak in Lamitan City in this photo obtained on August 31, 2022.

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Two feuding Moro groups that figured in a bloody showdown in Lamitan City on Tuesday have disengaged as local authorities try to mediate a peaceful resolution to tension in the city.

A member of the Moro National Liberation Front was killed in a clash with adversaries identified with the Moro Islamic Liberation Front in Sitio Bacud in Barangay Parangbasakon Tuesday morning.

The clash on Tuesday brought classes in two schools area to a halt and sent residents running for safety.

Police Brig. Gen. John Guyguyon, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, told reporters Wednesday that the Lamitan City peace and order council led by Mayor Roderick Furigay and the city and provincial police forces are now trying to resolve the dispute without further violence.

He said Basilan Gov. Jim Salliman has dispatched respresentatives to talk to both groups.

The conflict reportedly started after MILF members confiscated assorted firearms and shabu from Rey Disala, an MNLF member and resident of Barangay Parangbasak, weeks ago.

The confiscated contraband was immediately turned over to the police in nearby Tipo-Tipo, Basilan.