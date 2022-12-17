PAL’s maiden Cebu-Baguio flight touches down

MANILA, Philippines — Flag carrier Philippine Airlines’ (PAL) Flight PR 2230 from Cebu landed at Loakan Airport at past 10 a.m. yesterday, starting regular services between Cebu and Baguio City.

PAL spokesperson Cielo Villaluna said the maiden PAL service marks the first direct flight from Baguio to the Visayas.

“Tourist travel is making a comeback, and Philippine Airlines supports the economic recovery through our brand-new Cebu-Baguio service. We thank all our partners and the travel community for the support in making this momentous event possible,” Villaluna said, quoting PAL vice president for sales Bud Britanico.

Flights from Cebu to Baguio every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday will depart at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport at 8:50 a.m.

Flights from Baguio to Cebu are every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday at 11:10 a.m.

The Cebu-Baguio service is the latest addition to the flag carrier’s Cebu hub, a network of domestic flights connecting Cebu to various cities in Luzon, the Visayas and Mindanao.