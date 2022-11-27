^

Nation

Bacoor kagawad slain

Ed Amoroso, Arnell Ozaeta, Emmanuel Tupas - The Philippine Star
November 27, 2022 | 12:00am

CAMP VICENTE LIM, Laguna, Philippines — A village councilman was shot dead by unidentified motorcycle riders in Bacoor, Cavite on Friday.

Angel Tamayo of Barangay Sinuguelasan was talking to another village official in front of the barangay hall when he was shot at close range.

Tamayo was declared dead on arrival at the Binakayan Hospital.

In Batangas, Arnel Montalban, a court probation employee in Tanauan City, was gunned down in Sto. Tomas City on Friday night.

Maj. Allan Nidua, Sto. Tomas deputy police chief, said initial investigation showed the victim was sitting by the roadside when he was shot.

Investigations into the killings are underway.

