Drunk SUV driver kills pedestrian
MANILA, Philippines — A pedestrian was killed in Malabon yesterday after he was run over by a sport utility vehicle (SUV) driver who tested positive for alcohol.
Police said Rolando Campaan, 47, died at the scene after he was hit by a Ford Territory, which veered off Gov. Pascual Avenue in Barangay Tinajeros.
The SUV driver, Michael Glenn Kakumoto of Parañaque City, tested positive for alcohol intoxication based on a sobriety test and breath analyzer conducted by the Land Transportation Office, according to Malabon police chief Col. Amante Daro.
Kakumoto also hit a jeepney, two motorcycles and a bicycle. Another pedestrian, John Robert Victorio, was injured in the smash-up.
Probers said charges of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide, physical injury and damage to property are being readied against the suspect.
- Latest
- Trending