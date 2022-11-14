Drunk SUV driver kills pedestrian

Residents wade through a flooded street as they head home after they were stranded overnight in Kawit town, Cavite province on October 30, 2022, a day after Tropical Storm Paeng (Nalgae) hit.

MANILA, Philippines — A pedestrian was killed in Malabon yesterday after he was run over by a sport utility vehicle (SUV) driver who tested positive for alcohol.

Police said Rolando Campaan, 47, died at the scene after he was hit by a Ford Territory, which veered off Gov. Pascual Avenue in Barangay Tinajeros.

The SUV driver, Michael Glenn Kakumoto of Parañaque City, tested positive for alcohol intoxication based on a sobriety test and breath analyzer conducted by the Land Transportation Office, according to Malabon police chief Col. Amante Daro.

Kakumoto also hit a jeepney, two motorcycles and a bicycle. Another pedestrian, John Robert Victorio, was injured in the smash-up.

Probers said charges of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide, physical injury and damage to property are being readied against the suspect.