^

Nation

Man injured in Tacurong City bus bombing now also a suspect

John Unson - The Philippine Star
November 10, 2022 | 2:10pm
Emergency responders attend the bus passengers hurt in an explosion in Tacurong City on November 6, 2022.
Emergency responders attend the bus passengers hurt in an explosion in Tacurong City on November 6, 2022.
via The STAR / John Unson

TACURONG CITY, Philippines — The police on Wednesday took custody of one of 11 passengers hurt in a bus bombing on Sunday for his alleged involvement in the attack.

Witnesses have implicated Esmael Daomilang, 55, in the bombing, police said.

Police Brig. Gen. Jamili Macaraeg of the Police Regional Office-12 said Thursday policemen are now guarding Daomiling in a hospital.

Army and police bomb disposal experts had earlier said the improvised explosive device went off prematurely, before Daomiling and an accomplice, a still unidentified woman, could disembark from the bus.

A passenger named Gilbert Barbosa Panes, 56, was killed in the explosion that also left Daomilang injured.

Macaraeg said investigators and police intelligence agents are now validating the suspect's reported links with both the Al-khobar and the Dawlah Islamiya terror groups.

Both groups, operating in the fashion of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, have been known to bomb public conveyances and commercial establishments if owners refuse to pay them off monthly.

Intelligence operatives from PRO-BAR and the Army's 6th Infantry Division are cooperating in identifying the woman who was with Daomiling when he boarded the bus at the border of the adjoining Cotabato and Maguindanao del Sur provinces.

The woman has remained at large, according to officials of the Sultan Kudarat Provincial Police Office that has jurisdiction over this city.

BUS BOMBING

IMPROVISED EXPLOSIVE DEVICE

TACURONG CITY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
MMDA: Adjusted mall hours to start Monday

MMDA: Adjusted mall hours to start Monday

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
In anticipation of a surge in traffic volume during the Christmas season, mall operations in Metro Manila will be adjusted,...
Nation
fbtw
LTO opens another licensing center in Quezon City

LTO opens another licensing center in Quezon City

By Romina Cabrera | 1 day ago
The Land Transportation Office opened yesterday its sixth licensing center in Metro Manila to serve more clients.
Nation
fbtw

MILF men, soldiers clash in Basilan

By Roel Pareño | 15 hours ago
Casualties were reported as members of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front attacked government troopers in Ungkaya Pukan, Basilan on Tuesday night.
Nation
fbtw

‘Chinese rocket debris’ found off Mindoro, Palawan

By Robertzon Ramirez | 15 hours ago
Debris believed to be from a Chinese rocket were recovered in the waters off Occidental Mindoro and Palawan on Sunday and Monday, respectively.
Nation
fbtw

3 nabbed for P1.1 million robbery

By Emmanuel Tupas | 15 hours ago
Three suspected members of the “Akyat Bahay” gang were arrested after they allegedly ransacked the house of a businesswoman in Parañaque yesterday and stole P1.1 million in cash and jewelry.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
MMDA to suspend &lsquo;non-urgent&rsquo; roadworks during holidays

MMDA to suspend ‘non-urgent’ roadworks during holidays

By Ghio Ong | 15 hours ago
The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority will ban roadworks in Metro Manila that are not considered urgent during the...
Nation
fbtw
Rail lines unlikely to extend hours

Rail lines unlikely to extend hours

By Ghio Ong | 15 hours ago
The Metro Rail Transit Line 3 and the Light Rail Transit Line 2 are unlikely to grant the request of the Metropolitan Manila...
Nation
fbtw

PRA blocking green projects – Villar  

By Paolo Romero | 15 hours ago
The Philippine Reclamation Authority has been acting contrary to public interest and welfare in consistently blocking projects that tend to protect the environment and promote tourism in Metro Manila, Sen. Cynthia...
Nation
fbtw

1 dead, 1 hurt as motorbike hits truck

By Emmanuel Tupas | 15 hours ago
A motorcycle rider died while his cousin was injured after their vehicle hit a 10-wheeler truck in Quezon City yesterday.
Nation
fbtw

30 remain missing due to Paeng

By Michael Punongbayan | 15 hours ago
Search and rescue operations continued for 30 persons who remained missing as of yesterday due to Severe Tropical Storm Paeng.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with