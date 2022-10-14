Student stabbed by schoolmate in Quezon
October 14, 2022 | 12:00am
MANILA, Philippines — A high school student was injured in a stabbing incident at a school in Pagbilao, Quezon on Wednesday.
The victim and the suspect, both 16 years old, are students of the Pagbilao National High School.
The suspect reportedly took a knife from his bag and stabbed the victim following a heated argument.
The victim is now in stable condition in a hospital. The suspect was turned over to the custody of the women and children protection division of the Pagbilao police. – Ed Amoroso
Sponsored Articles
<
>
Philstar
- Latest
- Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Latest
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 44 minutes ago
Recommended