Taguig police dispute social media claims of unreported crimes in BGC

This September 28, 2021 photo shows the facade of the police outpost in Bonifacio Global City.

MANILA, Philippines — Taguig City police on Wednesday dismissed claims on social media of crimes in Bonifacio Global City going unreported as "malicious and fake news", citing dialogues with firms in the business and leisure district.

The statement was issued in response to social media posts claiming people were being held up in front of a "very large US Financial Institution" and that BGC security and the Taguig police have not addressed the problem.

In a statement on its social media page, the Taguig City Police Station said the property management firm handling JP Morgan Chase & Co. Tower — police said this was the building referred to in the post — "categorically stated that no such robbery-holdup incidents were officially reported to them or brought to their attention."

Police said the senior property manager for the building also issued a certification that incidents alleged in the social media posts did not happen.

"Our own police sub-station 1 in BGC has not also received any report of such incidents," they also said, claiming further that the posts were made to "paint a negative picture of our safety and security status."

JP Morgan Chase & Co. Tower is on 9th Avenue in BGC.

Another location, JPMorgan Chase Bank Philippine Global Service Center, is near 32nd Street, where many commuters who work in BGC walk to catch public transportation along Kalayaan Avenue and EDSA.

In a separate post sharing the Taguig Police Station statement, Bonifacio Global City said "the safety and security of BGCitizens remain to be our top priority."