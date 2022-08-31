P.4 million shabu seized in Taguig

MANILA, Philippines — At least 60 grams of methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu valued at over P400,000 were seized during a sting in Taguig City on Sunday, the Southern Police District (SPD) said yesterday.

Police arrested Itan Dikalnan, 36, and Mark Salipan, 37, in Barangay New Lower Bicutan at around 10 p.m., SPD chief Col. Kirby Kraft said in a police report.

The SPD’s drug enforcement unit alleged that Dikalnan is a high-value individual in the illegal drug trade while Salipan is a street-level target.

Police seized the shabu and two revolvers from the suspects, who are being held on charges of possession of illegal drugs and illegal possession of firearms.