4 COVID-19 deaths in Muntinlupa in 1 week

MANILA, Philippines — Four people in Muntinlupa have died of COVID-19 in the past week, according to data from the city government.

The persons who succumbed to the virus are from Barangays Poblacion, Putatan, Alabang and Sucat.

No other information was available on the patients, such as if they have other pre-existing medical conditions and are vaccinated against COVID-19.

There are 127 active cases in Muntinlupa, according to the latest report from the city government released on Friday.

The figure is lower by 3.78 percent compared with 132 cases last week.

The barangay with the highest number of active cases is Putatan with 35 followed by Tunasan, 25; Poblacion, 24, and Alabang, 14.

The city’s five other barangays also have active cases. These are Sucat with nine; Ayala Alabang, seven; Cupang, six; Bayanan, five, and Buli, two.