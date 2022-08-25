Cops confiscate 24 motorcycles, 2 guns and shabu from Sultan Kudarat house

The 24 motorcycles confiscated from Eric Adi Pasawilan, now in the custody of the local police.

TACURONG CITY, Philippines — The police in Sultan Kudarat province detained a villager from whose residence law enforcement found 24 motorcycles, two pistols and shabu on Tuesday.

Police Brig. Gen. Jamili Macaraeg, director of the Police Regional Office-12, said Thursday the Lambayong Municipal Police Station is now in custody of Eric Adi Pasawilan, whose house police searched based on reports from his neighbors.

Police found 24 motorcycles, two .45 caliber pistols and nine sachets of shabu in Pasawilan's yard in Lambayong town after neighbors reported hewas keeping motorcycles that may have been stolen in nearby towns and then "pawned" to him.

Pasawilan faces complaints of alleged violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act and for posession of unlicensed firearms.

Police are still verifying who owns the motorcycles found in the suspect's yard.