Groups laud opening of PUV routes, pan lack of funds for service contracting

MANILA, Philippines — Transport and mobility collectives lauded government regulators for increasing transport capacity in Metro Manila but also held issue with hiccups in continuing service contracting for public transport under the Marcos administration.

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board earlier this week issued two memorandum circulars that opened 33 bus routes, 68 jeepney routes, and 32 UV express routes.

Meanwhile, the National Expenditure Program for 2023, the basis of the proposed national budget, does not include funding for the Service Contracting program of the Department of Transportation.

In a statement sent to reporters, the groups said reopening public transportation routes shows the government is heeding calls to increase capacity as students go back to school and more industries return to on-site work.

"The all-female board [of the] LTFRB, through the leadership of Chair Cheloy Garafil, knows how to listen. We have repeatedly asked for measures to increase public transport supply but the previous leadership did not hear us," Komyut spokesperson Toix Cerna said.

In the past weeks, LTFRB had been meeting various transport groups and mobility advocates to discuss industry and commuter concerns and to hear the groups' recommendations.

"Apparently, all it takes was a stroke of a pen. We are grateful that the lines for dialogue are now open," Mar Valbuena of Manibela said.

"Certainly, there are still many ways for LTFRB to increase public transport supply. We plan to clearly present these recommendations through a position paper."

According to the Move as One transport coalition, the new routes "effectively increased public transport supply by 8,742 PUV units, in time for the opening of classes this week."

No service contracting in proposed budget

Under the government's service contracting program, drivers and operators of public utility vehicles are paid by the government to ply their routes on a per kilometer basis. The program was meant to offset the effects of the capacity restrictions caused by the pandemic. Operators under service contracting are given a fuel subsidy.

The Management Association of the Philippines on Tuesday urged Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista to consider privatizing the EDSA Busway Carousel along with the commuter rail systems. MAP proposed having the government take charge of the infrastructure, while a private entity operates and maintains the system.

Move as One has also taken the position that the Libreng Sakay program, which has been extended until the end of the year along the EDSA Busway Carousel, "was expensive, short-lived, and resulted in a reduction of PUV supply in routes where its coverage was partial."

The coalition has long recommended the institutionalization and strategic implementation of the net Service Contracting program, beyond just subsidizing all rides, as a key measure to increase and sustain public transport service in Metro Manila, where commuter groups continue to bemoan what they say is an ongoing transport crisis.

"We are obviously disappointed that this is the second time that DOTr's efforts to institutionalize the active transport and service contracting programs are undermined at the NEP. We will definitely ask Congress to reconsider," convenor Robert Siy of the Move As One Coalition said.

The commuter and transport groups said they would continue to closely watch the regulator's actions and the impact of the new moves on public transport supply, which has been sorely lacking for much of the coronavirus pandemic.

Move As One Coalition estimates some 2.8 million daily passenger trips remain unserved due to a shortage in public transport supply.