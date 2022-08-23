^

Nation

Business execs urge upgrade, pitch privatization of EDSA bus system

Philstar.com
August 23, 2022 | 7:42pm
Business execs urge upgrade, pitch privatization of EDSA bus system
Commuters wait in long queues for a "Libreng Sakay" by the Department of Transportation at the EDSA Carousel Bus Station along Main Avenue on Monday morning, July 18, 2022.
The STAR / Miguel De Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — The Management Association of the Philippines (MAP) is asking the Department of Transportation (DOTr) to upgrade the system of the EDSA Busway and bus service on the “Carousel Line” as well as to consider privatizing it along with the commuter rail systems. 

MAP is an organization of C-Level executives of the largest local and multinational companies in the Philippines. 

In a statement dated August 22, MAP said it sent a letter jointly signed by MAP president Rogelio Singson and MAP Infrastructure Committee Chair Eduardo Yap to Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista to prioritize the upgrade of the EDSA busway and the EDSA "Carousel Line." 

It also asked the DOTr to look at possibly privatizing the EDSA busway and bus service along with the privatization of the MRT-3, LRT-2, and PNR Commuter lines under a "hybrid mode."

This means the government would be in charge of the infrastructure, while a private entity will operate and be in charge of its maintenance. 

Busway upgrades

MAP urged President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. to call on government agencies to comply with the National Transport Plan of 2017, which puts forward "people mobility" through public transport and through active mobility, such as walking and biking. 

"Currently, busway station platforms and sidewalks are very narrow and grossly inadequate as the space required for them were allocated instead to augment private vehicle lanes pursuant to misguided car-oriented road management policy," MAP said.

The organization’s other busway upgrade recommendations included:

  • Increasing the capacity of station platforms to serve more commuters and allow buses dock at the same time
  • Build more bus stations and footbridges with concourse for the busway
  • Expedite building the donated busway station footbridges
  • Resolve the carousel line checkpoints
  • Make similar busways in other major Metro Manila commuter corridors 
  • Create bus-to-train connectivity systems and bus exchange stations
  • Decongest the Ayala and McKinley Road stations through alternative routes
  • Get “modern high-capacity bi-articulated” electric commuter buses

MAP said the upgrade would help the optimization of the busway system "to achieve its full potential as a cost-effective, efficient, high-capacity urban mass public transport system."

BUSWAY

DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

MANAGEMENT ASSOCIATION OF THE PHILIPPINES

MASS TRANSPORT CRISIS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending

4 bodies found in Rizal

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 20 hours ago
Four persons were found dead in a car in Rodriguez, Rizal yesterday afternoon.
Nation
fbtw
South African caught with P144 million shabu at NAIA

South African caught with P144 million shabu at NAIA

By Rudy Santos | 2 days ago
A South African man was arrested on Friday upon arriving at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 with over 21...
Nation
fbtw

Upgrade, privatization of EDSA busway sought

By Catherine Talavera | 20 hours ago
The Management Association of the Philippines is asking for an upgrade and privatization of the EDSA busway.
Nation
fbtw

SSS runs after delinquent employers

By Ramon Efren Lazaro | 20 hours ago
The office of the Social Security System in this province has visited delinquent employers to remind them to remit the contributions of their workers.
Nation
fbtw
Fire leaves 400 families homeless

Fire leaves 400 families homeless

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 20 hours ago
At least 400 families were left homeless when a fire broke out at a residential area in Sta. Mesa, Manila on Sunday nigh...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
MMDA: Traffic &lsquo;manageable&rsquo; as face-to-face classes start

MMDA: Traffic ‘manageable’ as face-to-face classes start

By Ghio Ong | 20 hours ago
The first day of the resumption of face-to-face classes caused light to moderate traffic jams in the metropolis yesterday,...
Nation
fbtw
Muntinlupa waits for congressional hearing on NCAP

Muntinlupa waits for congressional hearing on NCAP

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 20 hours ago
While the controversial no-contact apprehension policy has not been enforced in Muntinlupa City, Mayor Ruffy Biazon expressed...
Nation
fbtw
Bulusan back to normal

Bulusan back to normal

By Cet Dematera | 20 hours ago
State seismologists have lowered to zero the alert level of Bulusan Volcano in Sorsogon after it sustained the decline in...
Nation
fbtw

Housing chief eyes partnership with Metro LGUs

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 20 hours ago
Newly appointed Department of Human Settlement and Urban Development Secretary Jose Acuzar is eyeing partnerships with local government units in Metro Manila to address housing backlogs.
Nation
fbtw

Get vaccinated, Lacuna asks students

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 20 hours ago
Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna yesterday inspected public schools in the city on the first day of the resumption of face-to-face classes and urged students to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with