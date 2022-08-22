^

Nation

DOTr says back-to-school 'Libreng Sakay' helped thousands of students

Philstar.com
August 22, 2022 | 7:09pm
DOTr says back-to-school 'Libreng Sakay' helped thousands of students
Around 387,000 vehicles passed through EDSA on Aug. 4 and the MMDA expects this figure to rise to at least 436,000 when face-to-face classes resume on Monday, according to Dimayuga.
The STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Transportation on Monday touted its “Libreng Sakay” program in Metro Manila, which thousands of students reportedly availed of via different modes of public transportation on their first day back to face-to-face classes.

Students went back to school on Monday after spending the last two years studying at home due to pandemic restrictions. The department’s “Oplan Byaheng Ayos: Balik Eskwela” will be rolled out until Friday, August 26.

However, it remains to be seen if these programs would be enough for students as more schools will reopen on September 16.

The Philippine Coast Guard on Monday morning deployed two buses, giving student rides for free from the Quezon City Hall to the University Belt along España Boulevard and travelling to Rizal Park in Luneta — both in Manila — before going back to Quezon City.

The DOTr said PCG’s service served 200 students and employees on Monday morning.

Meanwhile, it said there were “adequate buses” that were plying the EDSA Busway.

LRT-2 stations saw 3,201 students avail of the free train ride from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. and the Light Rail Transit Authority (LRTA) expects that up to 10,000 students will ride the train for free by the end of the first day of classes.

The 20% MRT-3 student discount was also availed of by 209 students as of 1 p.m. on Monday. MRT-3 management anticipates that 1,400 students will avail of the discount daily now that face-to-face classes are in full swing.

DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending

17 axed Manila cops to undergo retraining

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 20 hours ago
Seventeen members of the Paco police community precinct in Manila, including their commander, will undergo retraining after they were relieved from their posts last week, the National Capital Region Police Office...
Nation
fbtw

3 shot dead in Taguig; gunman hunted

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 20 hours ago
Police are tracking down a gunman who reportedly killed three persons in Taguig City before dawn yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
South African caught with P144 million shabu at NAIA

South African caught with P144 million shabu at NAIA

By Rudy Santos | 1 day ago
A South African man was arrested on Friday upon arriving at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 with over 21...
Nation
fbtw
BOC probes P1 billion &lsquo;smuggled&rsquo; rice unloaded at Iloilo port

BOC probes P1 billion ‘smuggled’ rice unloaded at Iloilo port

By Robertzon Ramirez | 2 days ago
Bureau of Customs Commissioner Yogi Filemon Ruiz has ordered an investigation into four rice shipments worth more than P1...
Nation
fbtw

NBI identifies 3 suspects in Philippine art school ‘abuse’

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 20 hours ago
The National Bureau of Investigation has identified three suspects in the alleged sexual abuses that reportedly occurred at the state-run Philippine High School for the Arts in Los Baños, Laguna.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
MPD deploys 500 cops for school opening

MPD deploys 500 cops for school opening

By Ghio Ong | 20 hours ago
The Manila Police District will deploy 500 personnel to secure students during the start of face-to-face classes today.
Nation
fbtw
Free bus, LRT-2 rides for students

Free bus, LRT-2 rides for students

By Evelyn Macairan | 20 hours ago
As students will return to school for face-to-face classes today, the Philippine Coast Guard is offering free bus rides in...
Nation
fbtw
&lsquo;Beware of toxic-laden school supplies&rsquo;

‘Beware of toxic-laden school supplies’

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 20 hours ago
Environmental watchdogs EcoWaste Coalition and Interfacing Development Interventions for Sustainability have warned parents...
Nation
fbtw
Teachers to get cash allowance this week

Teachers to get cash allowance this week

By Janvic Mateo | 20 hours ago
Public school teachers will receive their annual cash allowance of P5,000 on the first week of the opening of classes, according...
Nation
fbtw
Mayon back to Alert Level 1

Mayon back to Alert Level 1

By Michael Punongbayan | 20 hours ago
Mayon Volcano in Albay has been showing signs of activity, prompting state seismologists to place it under Alert Level 1...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with