DOTr says back-to-school 'Libreng Sakay' helped thousands of students

Around 387,000 vehicles passed through EDSA on Aug. 4 and the MMDA expects this figure to rise to at least 436,000 when face-to-face classes resume on Monday, according to Dimayuga.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Transportation on Monday touted its “Libreng Sakay” program in Metro Manila, which thousands of students reportedly availed of via different modes of public transportation on their first day back to face-to-face classes.

Students went back to school on Monday after spending the last two years studying at home due to pandemic restrictions. The department’s “Oplan Byaheng Ayos: Balik Eskwela” will be rolled out until Friday, August 26.

However, it remains to be seen if these programs would be enough for students as more schools will reopen on September 16.

The Philippine Coast Guard on Monday morning deployed two buses, giving student rides for free from the Quezon City Hall to the University Belt along España Boulevard and travelling to Rizal Park in Luneta — both in Manila — before going back to Quezon City.

The DOTr said PCG’s service served 200 students and employees on Monday morning.

Meanwhile, it said there were “adequate buses” that were plying the EDSA Busway.

LRT-2 stations saw 3,201 students avail of the free train ride from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. and the Light Rail Transit Authority (LRTA) expects that up to 10,000 students will ride the train for free by the end of the first day of classes.

The 20% MRT-3 student discount was also availed of by 209 students as of 1 p.m. on Monday. MRT-3 management anticipates that 1,400 students will avail of the discount daily now that face-to-face classes are in full swing.