Zamboanga mayor tests positive for COVID-19

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines – Mayor John Dalipe of this city has tested positive for COVID.

Dalipe was supposed to attend a meeting of the League of Cities of the Philippines (LCP) at Malacañang on Tuesday when his reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction test showed that he caught the virus.

“Unfortunately, Mayor John Dalipe tested positive for COVID-19 but is asymptomatic,” the city government said in a statement.

Dalipe assured his constituents that he would continue to discharge his duties while completing his mandatory isolation.

He instructed his executive assistants and department heads to represent and assist him in all face-to-face activities, during which he would participate virtually.

The city recorded 159 active COVID cases as of yesterday.

On Tuesday, Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama, who was also supposed to attend the LCP meeting at Malacañang, tested positive for the virus.