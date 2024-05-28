Riding-in-tandem assassins gun down Abra businesswoman

BAGUIO CITY — Formal murder chargers will be filed on Tuesday against two suspects who were accused of murdering a businesswoman in Bangued, Abra’s capital town last Monday.

Catherine Andallo Aguilar, 38, a hog raiser, from Barangay Quilliat Langiden town was reportedly sitting on her motorcycle parked in front of West Central School in Barangay Zone 3, Bangued, when the two motorcycle-riding suspects shot her twice on the head.

Aguilar was rushed by responding Bangued policemen to the Abra Provincial Hospital but she was declared dead on arrival. She sustained two fatal gunshot wounds on the head.

Crime scene investigators recovered two fired cartridges for caliber .45. and a deformed slug.

According to Bangued police chief Major Major Paul Claveria, the suspected gunman— Joemar Britanico Bayle was arrested at a checkpoint pitched by Tayum town policemen in Barangay Patucannay, Tayum and seized a cal. 45 pistol with a magazine loaded with five bullets and other personal belongings.

Operatives of the Bangued police were able to corner the driver of the motorcycle Dennis Viado Britanico, 21, from Quilliat Langiden, Abra in Barangay Lingtan, Bangued.

Claveria said the motive behind the shooting has yet to be established because both the suspects and the kin of the murdered businesswoman refused to talk.