Abra declares state of calamity due to earthquake damage

In this photo released by the office of Rep. Menchie Bernos (Abra) shows a structure leaning after a magnitude-7.0 earthquake struck the province and was felt in many parts of Luzon, including Metro Manila, on July 27, 2022.

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — Abra province, perhaps the hardest hit among northern provinces by the magnitude-7 earthquake on Wednesday morning, has declared a state of calamity.

Tayum, Abra was the epicenter of Wednesday's jolt that affected most provinces in the Northern Philippines and that was felt as far as Metro Manila.

The Sangguniang Panlalawigan, via a resolution, placed the entire province under a state of calamity citing severe damage to private and government properties. Around 80% of the province's population was affected by the earthquake.

At least four northern towns in the province — Tubo, Daguioman, Bucloc and Lacub — remain isolated from the provincial capital Bangued because of landslides blocking the roads.

Three more upland towns — Malibcong, Manabo, Pidigan and Tineg — also reported landslides.

Manabo Bridge in Manabo town, and Calaba Bridge in Bangued and at least 20 other government properties were also damaged by the earthquake.

Abra's disaster management council said government work and classes in the entire province will be suspended until Friday.

Abra Gov. Dominic Valera approved the state of calamity declaration, which will allow the use of calamity funds for aid and rehabilitation efforts and impose a freeze on the prices of basic commodities.

Social Welfare Secretary Erwin Tulfo flew to Abra province on Wednesday to oversee government aid and asssistance operations.

Tulfo assured the public there is P6 million in funds from the Department of Social Welfare and Development for the province while more than 2,000 family food packs had been readied for distribution for the earthquake victims. Another 5,000 food packs are expected to arrive in the province.

Help from various local government units, national government agencies and private groups began to pour into the province early Thursday morning.