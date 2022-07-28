^

Nation

Abra declares state of calamity due to earthquake damage

Artemio Dumlao - Philstar.com
July 28, 2022 | 6:52pm
Abra declares state of calamity due to earthquake damage
In this photo released by the office of Rep. Menchie Bernos (Abra) shows a structure leaning after a magnitude-7.0 earthquake struck the province and was felt in many parts of Luzon, including Metro Manila, on July 27, 2022.
Release / Office of Rep. Menchie Bernos

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — Abra province, perhaps the hardest hit among northern provinces by the magnitude-7 earthquake on Wednesday morning, has declared a state of calamity.

Tayum, Abra was the epicenter of Wednesday's jolt that affected most provinces in the Northern Philippines and that was felt as far as Metro Manila.

The Sangguniang Panlalawigan, via a resolution, placed the entire province under a state of calamity citing severe damage to private and government properties. Around 80% of the province's population was affected by the earthquake.

At least four northern towns in the province — Tubo, Daguioman, Bucloc and Lacub — remain isolated from the provincial capital Bangued because of landslides blocking the roads.

Three more upland towns — Malibcong, Manabo, Pidigan and Tineg — also reported landslides.

Manabo Bridge in Manabo town, and Calaba Bridge in Bangued and at least 20 other government properties were also damaged by the earthquake.

Abra's disaster management council said government work and classes in the entire province will be suspended until Friday.

Abra Gov. Dominic Valera approved the state of calamity declaration, which will allow the use of calamity funds for aid and rehabilitation efforts and impose a freeze on the prices of basic commodities.

Social Welfare Secretary Erwin Tulfo flew to Abra province on Wednesday to oversee government aid and asssistance operations.

Tulfo assured the public there is P6 million in funds from the Department of Social Welfare and Development for the province while more than 2,000 family food packs had been readied for distribution for the earthquake victims. Another 5,000 food packs are expected to arrive in the province.

Help from various local government units, national government agencies and private groups began to pour into the province early Thursday morning.

ABRA

DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL WELFARE AND DEVELOPMENT

EARTHQUAKES

ERWIN TULFO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending

LTO summons SUV owner, escort in viral video

By Emmanuel Tupas | 20 hours ago
The Land Transportation Office has issued show cause orders in connection with a video that went viral showing a vehicle being escorted by a motorcycle using blinkers in Silang, Cavite.
Nation
fbtw
Ex-Basilan mayor, 2 others dead in Ateneo shooting

Ex-Basilan mayor, 2 others dead in Ateneo shooting

4 days ago
A former mayor of a Basilan town and two others died in the wake of a shooting incident Saturday afternoon at the Ateneo de...
Nation
fbtw

COVID-19 cases in PNP hit 221

By Emmanuel Tupas | 20 hours ago
The number of active COVID-19 cases in the Philippine National Police reached 221 yesterday.
Nation
fbtw

1 dead, 7 missing in Cavite bridge collapse

By Ed Amoroso | 20 hours ago
One person died and five others were injured after they fell into a river when a bridge collapsed in Dasmariñas, Cavite on Tuesday night.
Nation
fbtw

‘House to pass bill deferring barangay, SK polls’

By Robertzon Ramirez | 20 hours ago
The House of Representatives is likely to approve the postponement of the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections scheduled on Dec. 5, according to Albay first district Rep. Joey Salceda.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
Quake cuts power lines in Northern Luzon

Quake cuts power lines in Northern Luzon

By Richmond Mercurio | 20 hours ago
Parts of Ilocos and the Cordilleras experienced power interruption after a magnitude 7.0 earthquake struck Luzon yesterd...
Nation
fbtw

SC bans use of court seal on unauthorized vehicles

By Evelyn Macairan | 20 hours ago
Supreme Court officials and employees are no longer authorized to use the SC seal on privately owned vehicles.
Nation
fbtw

Man runs amuck, stabs 3 in Tondo wake

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 20 hours ago
A grieving father who had just lost his son stabbed three persons during a wake in Tondo, Manila on Tuesday.
Nation
fbtw

PAGASA monitoring 2 LPAs

By Romina Cabrera | 20 hours ago
Two low-pressure areas were spotted within the Philippine area of responsibility, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said yesterday.
Nation
fbtw

P111.6 million marijuana destroyed in Kalinga

By Emmanuel Tupas | 20 hours ago
Police destroyed 558,000 marijuana plants with an estimated value of P111.6 million in Tinglayan, Kalinga yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with