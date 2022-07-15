Major roads restricted as DPWH set to conduct weekend roadblocking

In its advisory, DPWH said road reblocking and repairs will start at 11 p.m. Friday and will last until Monday.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Public Works and Highways will undertake reblocking and repairs, on major routes in Metro Manila starting 11 p.m. Friday until July 18.

In an advisory sent to reporters Friday morning, the DPWH said that the affected roads include:

EDSA NB Quezon City along Santolan MRT Station (EDSA Carousel bus lane) after P. Tuazon flyover to Aurora tunnel (3rd lane from center island fast lane) after Aurora Blvd. to New York (3rd lane from island, intermittent section) after Kamuning/Kamias Road to JAC Liner Bus Station (beside center island) C-5 Road Southbound (2nd lane) Makati City Quirino Highway Brgy. Balon Bato before M.N.D.R. flyover (2nd inner lane) Cloverleaf (Chn.000-Chn 258) going to NLEX NB Cloverleaf (Chn.000-Chn 234) going to NLEX SB Along EDSA-Quezon City Southbound (Balingasa Creek to Oliveros Footbridge)

The affected roads will be fully passable by 5 a.m. on Monday, July 18.

Motorists are advised to take alternate routes.