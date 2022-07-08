^

DPWH to close parts of major roads in Metro Manila for weekend repairs

July 8, 2022 | 9:50am
In its advisory, DPWH said road reblocking and repairs will start at 11 p.m. Friday and will last until Monday.
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Public Works and Highways is closing sections of major roads to conduct another round of reblocking and repairs for the weekend starting 11 p.m. Friday night, July 8 until July 11.

In an advisory sent to media, the DPWH said the following roads will be impassable for the weekend: 

  1. EDSA Guadalupe Makati City SB innermost lane (bus way) from Bernardino St. going to Estrella Street
  2. EDSA NB Quezon City along Santolan MRT Station (EDSA Carousel bus lane) after P. Tuazon flyover to Aurora tunnel (3rd lane from center island fast lane) after Aurora Blvd. to New York (3rd lane from island, intermittent section) after Kamuning/Kamias Road to JAC Liner Bus Station (beside center island)
  3. C-5 Road Southbound (2nd lane) Makati City  
  4. Batasan Road Sinagtala Street to IBP San Mateo Road (2nd lane from plantbox)
  5. Visayas Avenue Southbound Road 10 Elliptical Road (2nd lane from plantbox)
  6. Visayas Avenue Northbound Elliptical Road to Central Avenue and near corner Congressional Avenue (2nd lane from sidewalk)
  7. C-5 Road Pasig City along Pasig Blvd. Southbound near Chooks To Go Pineda & along Doña Julia Vargas infront of Sitel Bldg.
  8. Along EDSA-Quezon City Southbound (Balingasa Creek to Oliveros Footbridge) 

The affected roads will be fully passable by 5 a.m. on Monday, July 11.

Motorists are advised to take alternate routes.

