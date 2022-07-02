^

Nation

COA: 1 firm bagged P114 million MIAA deals

Elizabeth Marcelo - The Philippine Star
July 2, 2022 | 12:00am
The COA said the contracts of the MIAA, which manages the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), failed to adhere to proper procurement procedures and documentary requirements.
Philstar.com / AJ Bolando, File

MANILA, Philippines — The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) has awarded four contracts amounting to P114.47 million to only one firm, the Commission on Audit  (COA) said in its 2021 annual audit report.

The COA said the contracts of the MIAA, which manages the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), failed to adhere to proper procurement procedures and documentary requirements.

A review of “selected procurement contracts disclosed the improper or undocumented conduct of post-qualification proceedings in at least four procurement activities leading to the award of contracts to the same bidder,” said the COA, which did not identify the contractor in the report.

One contract, worth P83.6 million, was for the operation and maintenance of the baggage handling system at NAIA Terminal 3. No report on the conduct of post-qualificition assessment was submitted to the audit team, the COA said.

The state auditors said there was no proof the contractor had a proven track record of at least three years in maintaining and operating the baggage handling system.

There was also no proof of the veracity of the contractor’s net financial contracting capacity of P5.7 billion.

The COA said the post-qualification report for an P18.2-million contract to replace elevators at the MIAA head office in San Fernando, Pampanga was incomplete.

Another contract to replace escalators at the MIAA head office, worth P7.6 million, had no post-qualification report.

The COA said among the crucial qualifications for the winning bidder that the MIAA failed to verify were its single largest completed contract and net financial contracting capacity.

The state auditors also said the MIAA failed to check whether the items offered by the winning bidder met the specifications and whether the contractor could perform repairs whenever necessary.

The fourth contract flagged by the audit body was for the purchase of P5 million worth of protective equipment for the MIAA’s electrical division.

