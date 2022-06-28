75 nabbed for illegal gambling

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga, Philippines — Seventy-five people were arrested for engaging in illegal cockfight in Mexico, Pampanga on Sunday.

The suspects did not resist when police officers rounded them up in Barangay Lagundi, according to reports received by Central Luzon police director Brig. Gen. Matthew Baccay.

Police recovered five live and two dead fighting cocks, and P52,150 cash at the scene of the incident.

Proper charges will be filed against the suspects, police said.