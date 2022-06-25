P2.1-M worth smuggled cigarettes seized in Zamboanga del Sur

KIDAPAWAN CITY — A police team on Friday seized P2.1 million worth of imported cigarettes from a couple out to deliver the contraband to a buyer in Labangan, Zamboanga del Sur.

Police Lt. Col. Cyrus Belarmino, assistant regional chief for Region 9 of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group, said Saturday, spouses Alvin and Adelyn Prenza turned themselves in voluntarily when a police team intercepted them in Labangan, on their way to a contact in the municipality.

Belarmino said the operation that led to their arrest was supported by personnel of the Zamboanga del Sur Provincial Police Office and the Labangan Municipal Police Station.

The Prenzas were immediately detained after failing to present tariff and custom clearances for their 60 cases of cigarettes from Indonesia.

They are to be charged with violation of Philippine customs and tariff laws, according to Belarmino.