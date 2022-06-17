^

Nation

Fire hits iconic Metropolitan Theater in Manila

Philstar.com
June 17, 2022 | 10:33am
Fire hits iconic Metropolitan Theater in Manila
Photo shows the Metropolitan Theater in Arroceros, Ermita, Manila where a fire hit on the morning of Friday, June 17.
Release / Manila DRRMO

MANILA, Philippines — A fire broke out at the Metropolitan Theater in Arroceros, Ermita, Manila on Friday morning, the Bureau of Fire Protection confirmed. 

Per reports, the Bureau of Fire Protection Manila said that the fire started at 8:55 a.m.

The situation was eventually raised to a second alarm by 9:00 a.m. due to the thickness of the smoke coming out.

According to the Manila Disaster and Risk Reduction Management Office, the fire was declared under control as of 9:23 a.m. and was put out by 9:41 a.m.

The origin and cause of the fire are still under investigation while the cost of damages is still yet to be determined.

Inaugurated in 1931, the Metropolitan Theater has long been known as a classic venue for events involving the arts and culture. 

The venue received the national historical marker in 1978, and was named a "national cultural treasure" in 2010. It was closed in 1996 and only recently reopened after 25 years in 2021. 

 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

BUREAU OF FIRE PROTECTION

MANILA CITY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending

Former press club president found dead

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 11 hours ago
Former National Press Club president Alfredo Lobo was found dead in his condominium unit in Malate, Manila on Tuesday.
Nation
fbtw

Abra mayor, vice mayor surrender more firearms

By Artemio Dumlao | 11 hours ago
The mayor of Pilar town in Abra and his sister vice mayor whose security men were tagged in a stand-off with policemen have surrendered more firearms to the provincial police.
Nation
fbtw

P27 million marijuana plants torched

By Emmanuel Tupas | 11 hours ago
Marijuana plants with an estimated value of P27 million were burned following a police operation in Tinglayan, Kalinga yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
BARMM workers to get P16 daily wage hike

BARMM workers to get P16 daily wage hike

By John Unson | 11 hours ago
Workers in the private sector in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao will have higher take home pay after...
Nation
fbtw

Quake jolts Ilocos Sur

By Romina Cabrera | 11 hours ago
A magnitude-5.1 earthquake shook parts of Ilocos Sur yesterday afternoon, state seismologists said.
Nation
fbtw
Latest

AFP: Terrorist designation to limit Abu Sayyaf movement

By Roel Pareño | 11 hours ago
The movement of the Abu Sayyaf bandit group will be more limited after the Anti-Terror Council designated as terrorists five of its subleaders tagged in cross-border kidnapping activities, the military said yes...
Nation
fbtw

2 rebels surrender in Negros Oriental

By Gilbert Bayoran | 11 hours ago
Two brothers who admitted to be members of the New People’s Army surrendered to the military in Santa Catalina, Negros Oriental on Wednesday.
Nation
fbtw
Manila exceeds immunization target for children

Manila exceeds immunization target for children

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 1 day ago
The Manila city government has surpassed its immunization target for children against vaccine-preventable diseases.
Nation
fbtw
Pasig, Muntinlupa COVID-19 cases rise

Pasig, Muntinlupa COVID-19 cases rise

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 1 day ago
Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto yesterday urged the public not to be complacent following an increase in COVID-19 cases in the ci...
Nation
fbtw
P775 million drugs seized in Metro Manila since March &ndash; NCRPO

P775 million drugs seized in Metro Manila since March – NCRPO

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 1 day ago
Over P775 million worth of illegal drugs were confiscated from at least 5,900 suspects in Metro Manila in the past three months,...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with