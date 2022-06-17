Fire hits iconic Metropolitan Theater in Manila

Photo shows the Metropolitan Theater in Arroceros, Ermita, Manila where a fire hit on the morning of Friday, June 17.

MANILA, Philippines — A fire broke out at the Metropolitan Theater in Arroceros, Ermita, Manila on Friday morning, the Bureau of Fire Protection confirmed.

Per reports, the Bureau of Fire Protection Manila said that the fire started at 8:55 a.m.

The situation was eventually raised to a second alarm by 9:00 a.m. due to the thickness of the smoke coming out.

According to the Manila Disaster and Risk Reduction Management Office, the fire was declared under control as of 9:23 a.m. and was put out by 9:41 a.m.

The origin and cause of the fire are still under investigation while the cost of damages is still yet to be determined.

Inaugurated in 1931, the Metropolitan Theater has long been known as a classic venue for events involving the arts and culture.

The venue received the national historical marker in 1978, and was named a "national cultural treasure" in 2010. It was closed in 1996 and only recently reopened after 25 years in 2021.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.