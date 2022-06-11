SUV owner in hit-and-run skips second LTO hearing

Screengrabs from a viral video by Miko Angelo Ramos show a sport utility vehicle, reportedly driven by Jose Antonio San Vicente Jr., running over security guard Christian Floralde on Sunday.

MANILA, Philippines — The Land Transportation Office (LTO) is expected to decide on an administrative case against the owner of a sports utility vehicle (SUV) that figured in a hit-and-run incident in Mandaluyong City after he failed to show up for the second hearing yesterday.

The Philippine National Police earlier identified the registered owner of the SUV as Jose Antonio San Vicente Sr.

The LTO said it will decide the case based on the evidence it has, including information provided by the Mandaluyong City police on the incident, in which San Vicente’s SUV ran over security guard Christian Floralde as the latter was directing traffic at the intersection of J. Vargas and St. Francis street on June 5.

Floralde said he would pursue charges against the SUV owner and driver.

In a show cause order dated June 7, LTO intelligence and investigation division officer-in-charge Renante Melitante ordered San Vicente to explain why he should not be charged with reckless driving and why his driver’s license should not be revoked.

“The LTO bases its cases on who is registered to the vehicle based on our records... If he is not the person driving, he needs to prove it,” LTO chief Edgar Galvante earlier said.

LTO Metro Manila director Clarence Guinto said that based on LTO records and the evidence at hand, said the driver was also the registered owner.

Mandaluyong deputy police chief Lt. Col. Marlon Mallorca said charges of frustrated murder and abandonment of one’s own victim against San Vicente are still with the prosecutor’s office and they are waiting for a court to issue an arrest warrant.