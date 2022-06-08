CHR welcomes PNP action vs erring cops

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Human Rights (CHR) on Tuesday lauded the Philippine National Police (PNP) for acting swiftly on various cases involving erring police officers.

CHR executive director Jacqueline de Guia cited the actions taken by the PNP over cases involving the molestation of a teenage boy inside a police precinct, the harassment of a female Grade 12 student and the assault and robbery of a local vendor.

“CHR strongly denounces the aforestated incidents… CHR rejects abuse of authority in any form, most particularly when it involves the exploitation of the most vulnerable members of our society,” De Guia said.

The Las Piñas police earlier arrested one of its members for allegedly molesting a 15-year-old boy while his mother was conducting a Bible study session in the precinct.

Las Piñas police chief Col. Jaime Santos said the suspect will face multiple child abuse charges, as well as possible removal from service and loss of benefits upon retirement.

Meanwhile, a police officer from Cagayan Valley was arrested in Manila for reportedly exposing himself to an 18-year-old female student as she was waiting for her order in a restaurant. The suspect will face charges of unjust vexation.

In Caloocan, the PNP Internal Affairs Service (IAS) found six police officers guilty of the assault and robbery of a vendor who was on his way to buy dinner for his children after receiving P14,000 cash aid from the government.

PNP-IAS chief Alfegar Triambulo said they have recommended the suspects’ dismissal from service following the incident.

According to De Guia, the CHR will also be conducting its independent investigation of the incidents.