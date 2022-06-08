2 men lose cell phones to ‘cop’

MANILA, Philippines — Two people lost their cell phones after they were robbed by a man claiming to be a police officer in Quezon City on Monday.

The robbery occurred in front of a supermarket along Katipunan Avenue in Barangay Loyola Heights at around 9:24 p.m., according to a police report.

Jettro Terrobias, 21, and Jhamille Obrar, 20, were waiting for a tricycle when the unidentified suspect who was riding a motorcycle stopped in front of them.

The victims told probers the suspect, who was armed with a handgun of unknown caliber, introduced himself as a policeman and asked for their identification cards.

Apparently intimidated, the victims took out their cell phones and showed the suspect photographs of their identification cards.

The suspect then took their cell phones and sped off southward along Katipunan Avenue.

The victims reported the incident to the barangay hall and the Quezon City Police District Station 9.