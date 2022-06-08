^

Nation

2 men lose cell phones to ‘cop’

Emmanuel Tupas - The Philippine Star
June 8, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Two people lost their cell phones after they were robbed by a man claiming to be a police officer in Quezon City on Monday.

The robbery occurred in front of a supermarket along Katipunan Avenue in Barangay Loyola Heights at around 9:24 p.m., according to a police report.

Jettro Terrobias, 21, and Jhamille Obrar, 20, were waiting for a tricycle when the unidentified suspect who was riding a motorcycle stopped in front of them.

The victims told probers the suspect, who was armed with a handgun of unknown caliber, introduced himself as a policeman and asked for their identification cards.

Apparently intimidated, the victims took out their cell phones and showed the suspect photographs of their identification cards.

The suspect then took their cell phones and sped off southward along Katipunan Avenue.

The victims reported the incident to the barangay hall and the Quezon City Police District Station 9.

CELLPHONE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Driver in hit-and-run of guard slapped with frustrated murder &mdash; Mandaluyong PNP

Driver in hit-and-run of guard slapped with frustrated murder — Mandaluyong PNP

9 hours ago
According to Unos, the guard in question survived the incident in the viral video that has since gone viral on social media....
Nation
fbtw

Pawnshop manager stabbed dead

By Ed Amoroso | 1 day ago
A female manager of a pawnshop was found dead with several stab wounds in the body in Kalibo, Aklan yesterday morning.
Nation
fbtw

Guard hurt in hit-and-run accident in Mandaluyong

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 1 day ago
The Land Transportation Office yesterday issued a show-cause order against the owner of a sport utility vehicle tagged in a hit-and-run incident in Mandaluyong City that injured a security guard.
Nation
fbtw
DENR confirms sightings of &lsquo;missing&rsquo; Philippine Eagle

DENR confirms sightings of ‘missing’ Philippine Eagle

By Ramon Efren Lazaro | 1 day ago
The celebration of Philippine Eagle Week has renewed hope in Central Luzon following sightings of a raptor that has been missing...
Nation
fbtw
Court junks Napoles bid to dismiss &lsquo;pork&rsquo; case

Court junks Napoles bid to dismiss ‘pork’ case

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 1 day ago
The Sandiganbayan has denied the petition of businesswoman Janet Lim-Napoles to have the court dismiss the graft complaint...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
Car owner in hit-and-run charged

Car owner in hit-and-run charged

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 hour ago
Police have filed criminal charges against the owner of a sport utility vehicle (SUV) that ran over a security guard in Mandaluyong...
Nation
fbtw
3 caught operating e-sabong website

3 caught operating e-sabong website

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 hour ago
Three people accused of operating a website showing e-sabong games were arrested in Tondo, Manila on Monday.
Nation
fbtw
No unloading incidents as ridership peaks at MRT

No unloading incidents as ridership peaks at MRT

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 1 hour ago
There were no unloading incidents recorded at the Metro Rail Transit Line 3 since last year, as it reached over 370,000 passengers...
Nation
fbtw
DOH: Big vax sites shutting down

DOH: Big vax sites shutting down

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 1 hour ago
Large COVID vaccination sites in Manila and other parts of the country are now starting to close down as the government prepares...
Nation
fbtw
Negros dengue cases up by 357%

Negros dengue cases up by 357%

By Gilbert Bayoran | 1 hour ago
Dengue cases in Negros Occidental have increased by 357 percent during the first five months of this year compared to the...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with